In a poignant and unexpected announcement, Catherine, Princess of Wales, disclosed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has commenced treatment. The revelation follows a period of intense public interest in her health after undergoing major abdominal surgery earlier this year.

In a heartfelt video statement shared on social media, Catherine, 42, revealed that what was initially thought to be a non-cancerous condition was later confirmed to involve cancerous cells. Subsequent tests prompted her medical team to recommend a preventive course of chemotherapy, which she has now embarked upon in its early stages.

Describing the diagnosis as “a huge shock” for herself and her family, Catherine emphasized that she and her husband, Prince William, have been focused on managing the situation privately, especially for the sake of their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The news of Catherine’s cancer diagnosis comes amid ongoing health concerns within the royal family, with her father-in-law, King Charles, also undergoing treatment for cancer. King Charles, 75, recently suspended his public duties to prioritize his health but has not disclosed the specific type of cancer he is facing.

The disclosure from Princess Catherine garnered an outpouring of support from various quarters, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer. Both expressed their well-wishes for the princess’s recovery and condemned the speculation surrounding her health in recent weeks.

The White House also extended its sympathies to the royal family, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasizing the importance of respecting their privacy during this challenging time.