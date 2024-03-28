By Kapya Kaoma

I struggle to make sense of how the phenomenal Bally exploded so fast. Across the nation, Bally is considered a pariah by those who once held him as an angel. Is the underworld behind it all?

I have had countless hours of interviews with Seer 1. “No African President developed a country more than Lungu,” Seer 1 emphatically stated. “Are you Zambians so foolish to ask why he lost to HH?” He went on to explain: “When President Sata died, we did something in Parliament. That’s why Lungu became president.”

According to Seer 1, President Lungu sought to liberate himself from his spell with Pentecostal prophets. But they failed to break his spell–leading millions of Zambians to turn against him.

You may take Seer 1 as a lunatic, but based on my many interviews, the story is simple. After he was forcefully deported from Zambia, Chief Monze was sent to South Africa to seek Seer 1’s help; “If you can make HH win the Presidential elections, I will personally come to Nigeria and thank you.” After HH’s victory, Seer 1 said, Chief Monze went to Nigeria to express gratitude to him.

Seer 1 claims to had worked with the PF politicians too. After falling out of grace during the Lungu regime, he was forcefully deported on suspicion that he was working with HH. I asked him about “the rings” he demanded from the Lungu regime. “People misunderstood it. If you come to me, they are things I will give you. Those are the things I demanded,” he said. “I mean spiritual powers. I have given such powers to Zambian pastors and politicians alike.”

Seer 1 is a self-proclaimed traditionalist and businessman, who according to his own words, most Zambians perceive to be a Satanist. As a traditionalist, his powers come from the underworld. To him, Christianity is a hobby, thus he is very sarcastic to Christian “prophets.” Unlike so-called prophets, Seer 1 claims to levitate–he moves between the underworld and the future. In short, he can manipulate the spiritual world to do certain things–something he said, “shouting in Jesus name won’t.” After visiting with the underworld, Seer 1 asked HH to lie to win the elections. “I told HH that your problem is that you are a good Christian. If you want to win the elections, the underworld demands you lie to Zambians. People will believe what they hear, and not what they see. The underworld has declared that you will be the next President.”

Seer 1 knows that many Zambians view him as a Satanist; hence politicians hide their association with him. When asked about HH’s victory, his answer was, “I went into the underworld after Chief Monze came to see me in South Africa. When I returned, I told him that Lungu was struggling to get 40 percent of the vote.” Seer 1 further told me, “I declared that if HH doesn’t win the elections, I will drop my mic and never speak again.”

Seer 1 spoke at length to his role in disempowering Lungu and empowering HH. He repeatedly boasted of having HH’s personal mobile number. “President HH listens to me. I have his personal mobile number.” I asked him whether he spoke to President HH. “Of course,” he boasted. “In fact, I will be meeting with him very soon,” he said after his meeting with Chief Monze. Could this explain why Seer 1 insulted UPND leaders at will, while the President was deadly mute?

I asked Seer 1 why HH dressed like him, specifically about the similar RED shirt he wore during the campaign. “Maybe it is because he loves me so much,” he said. How about the ritual of kissing blood on the ground, and the white gloves HH wore when he first entered the State House? Was he behind the President’s decision not to move to the State House? Or could it be that Seer 1 is the link to HH’s downfall?

Seer 1 claims credit for the hardest episodes of the Lungu Presidency. From appearing confused to bad health–the underworld was in control. “Lungu thought Sunday Sianyangwe, Sumaili and other pastors could remove my spell, they all failed,” he said. According to Seer 1, some PF politicians begged him to reverse the decision of the underworld. Lungu didn’t agree with that suggestion–leading to his downfall.

Could it be that Seer 1 behind the current pariah status of President Hichilema? In my forthcoming book, I tell the story of how HH, Chief Monze and UPND politicians exploited Seer 1’s powers to win the elections. You may consider Seer 1 crazy. But my interviews prove that the man has more intricate knowledge of political and religious leaders than meets the eye.

Based on his words, spiritual powers were behind people’s views of HH as the national Savior. Sadly once one disagrees with Seer 1, he can easily withdraw his powers. And here we are–could it be that spiritual powers that made HH a celebrity are the same ones which have made him a pariah? Telling by Seer 1’s recent statements (especially his claim of returning from the underworld) and the President’s untold plight, I believe that he can’t be taken lightly. As he repeatedly told me, Seer 1 doesn’t let go of those who betray him. Just as he held a very big grudge against President Lungu, today, he has spoken very negatively about President HH–something he shunned from one year ago. So what has changed? Is the underworld the answer? Only Seer 1 and HH know the truth. In the meantime, I have a book to finish.