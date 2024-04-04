Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has urged Zambians to celebrate the recent partnership between Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), a subsidiary of ZCCM-IH, and Investment Resources Holding (IRH) of Abu Dhabi. Minister Kabuswe expressed concern over continued propaganda attempting to overshadow the positive developments stemming from this collaboration, which led to the relaunch of operations at MCM by President Hakainde Hichilema.
Mr. Kabuswe emphasized the importance of acknowledging the progress made in mining towns such as Kitwe and Mufulira as a result of the Mopani partnership. He urged citizens to focus on the benefits to Zambians rather than perpetuating negative sentiments.
Responding to inquiries, including one from a radio caller named Mr. Mwale, who questioned the use of a Gulfstream aircraft to transport investors from Abu Dhabi to Ndola, Minister Kabuswe dismissed such claims as propaganda. He clarified that IRH had used its private plane for transportation and criticized those spreading false information, alleging that images had been manipulated to discredit positive achievements.
“This is a time to be happy,” stated Minister Kabuswe. “We have attracted investment to Mopani, resulting in improved conditions for miners, suppliers, and contractors. Mopani, once troubled like Glencore, is now a free asset under a joint venture with IRH, with Zambians playing a significant role in its management.”
Minister Kabuswe emphasized the need for sincerity and factual communication among citizens, cautioning against embracing negative publicity. He highlighted the positive impact of the Mopani partnership on the economy, stressing the importance of celebrating achievements amidst challenges such as electricity shortages and drought.
Minister Kabuswe urged Zambians to unite in recognizing and celebrating the successes in the mining sector, emphasizing the tangible benefits brought about by the Mopani partnership and the positive prospects it holds for the country’s future.
Kabuswe you have nothing to worry about..your mouth is full so go ahead and start dancing in the streets
You guys ( Lusaka Times ) why don’t you post my opinions? Are you Praise singers for the govt? Don’t flag people’s opinions as long as they are NOT insulting anyone. This shows how backward our nation is
Indeed people, too much negativity in the country is now getting toxic. It seems that to a Zambian mind, everything Zambian must be smeared with negativity, however good that thing is. Look at us in the SADC region, we are among the most educated people! Thanks to KK’s education policies, and now HH’s. Be happy for once Zambians!
That is what happens when you have a head of state whose job is just lies. Who is supposed to be happy? Only ba Kandile will be happy. A member of parliament tells him that “ Ubufi bwachilamo” bakandile suspends her from Parliament. Who is supposed to be happy? Mr Kabuswe, Mines have been there even before you were born now you are telling people to be happy because you are eating?people are hungry!!!
USELESS…..TELL US WHO THE SHAREHOLDERS AMD PARTNERS OF IRH ARE?
How can people be happy in the midst of lies. Everything the government says is taken with a pinch of salt. No wonder Thomas wanted to poke his fingers in Jesus’s scars because he really wanted to be sure that He was the one. People have stopped believing the government owing to high levels of insincerity. A home built on lies does not exude confidence.Let your yes be yes and your no be no!!If it does not work out, tell people the truth. Not lies!!