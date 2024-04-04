During an event held at the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) in Lusaka, a consortium of prominent organizations, including the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), the Non-Governmental Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC), and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), formerly Zambia Episcopal Conference (ZEC), convened to announce the re-launch of the Oasis Forum. This forum, initially established in 2001, has been resurrected to advance constitutionalism, the rule of law, and good governance in the Republic of Zambia.

The re-launched Oasis Forum reaffirms the enduring commitment of these organizations to uphold constitutional principles and contribute to national development. Recognizing the pivotal role of constitutionalism, rule of law, and good governance in fostering the welfare of Zambian citizens, the consortium believes that continued collaboration in defending these values is indispensable.

The absence of a durable constitution that reflects the collective aspirations of Zambians has been a longstanding concern for the Oasis Forum. Despite being a signatory to various international treaties, Zambia lacks an expanded bill of rights in its Republican Constitution. The consortium stresses the importance of guaranteeing rights that uplift the living standards of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable groups.

The Oasis Forum expresses dismay over the lack of a clear roadmap from the current government regarding the constitution-making process. Emphasizing the rule of law as the cornerstone of democracy, the consortium advocates for inclusivity, transparency, and accountability in governance. While applauding the enactment of the Access to Information Law to enhance transparency, the forum calls for greater representation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in governance structures.

The Oasis Forum reaffirms its commitment to advocating for constitutionalism, the rule of law, and good governance in Zambia. The consortium pledges to collaborate, advocate, and take lawful actions to ensure the country’s adherence to these fundamental principles. Furthermore, the forum demands a clear roadmap, including a standalone national referendum, to integrate the expanded bill of rights into the Republican Constitution.

Signed:

Bishop Andrew Mwenda, EFZ

Ms. Grace M. Sinkamba, NGOCC

Rev. Emmanuel Chikoya, CCZ

Fr. Francis Mukosa, ZCCB

Mr. Lungisani Zulu, LAZ