President Hakainde Hichilema has announced the successful completion of debt restructuring processes, marking a crucial step towards stabilizing the country’s financial landscape. The President, speaking in a press statement, highlighted the administration’s commitment to prudent resource management and combating corruption in the post-restructuring era.

Under the leadership of the United Party for National Development (UPND), the government engaged in rigorous negotiations with both official and private creditors over the past two and a half years. These negotiations, including discussions with bondholders, have resulted in a restructuring agreement that will see the country’s debt burden reduced over an extended period, saving billions of dollars in the process.

President Hichilema emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating that it fulfills a major promise made to the Zambian people by his administration. He attributed the unsustainable debt situation to excessive spending, mismanagement of resources, maladministration, and corruption under the previous government. The President vowed that such practices would not be tolerated under his leadership.

With the completion of the debt restructuring, President Hichilema sees an opportunity to shift the collective mindset towards more responsible governance. He stressed the importance of fostering investor confidence and ensuring efficient resource management across all government sectors.

Addressing concerns about corruption, President Hichilema issued a stern warning to potential wrongdoers. Regardless of political affiliation or status, he made it clear that those who engage in corrupt practices will face swift and decisive action from law enforcement and prosecution authorities. As part of the government’s anti-corruption efforts, the judiciary’s capacity to prosecute cases will be enhanced, with a target of resolving cases within a five-month timeframe.

Looking ahead, President Hichilema expressed optimism about Zambia’s future, pledging his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving the lives of all Zambians. He assured the public that better days are on the horizon as the government focuses on economic growth and development.

The successful debt restructuring and renewed commitment to fighting corruption signal a new chapter for Zambia under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, with hopes for a more stable and prosperous future.