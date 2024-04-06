A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his one-month-old biological baby in Kawama Township in Ndola district.

The infant sustained a fatal injury to the right side of the forehead during a marital dispute between the parents.

According to Peacewell Mweemba, the Copperbelt Commanding Officer, the incident occurred on April 4, 2024, around 21:00 hours. Mweemba disclosed that the couple, Yona Nali, 25, and Mary Chinyemba, 30, appeared to have had a normal day as a family until Nali decided to go socialize with friends late in the evening.

Mweemba stated, “The issue of going out did not sit well with the baby’s mother, Mary Chinyemba, who advised her husband on the dangers of making movements at night. This led to a disagreement between the couple, escalating into a physical fight while the mother was carrying the baby.”

He further explained that a neighbor intervened and provided counseling to the couple. However, upon returning to their quarters, the altercation resumed. Tragically, in a fit of anger, the suspect allegedly struck the innocent baby with his fist on the head.

Following the assault, the mother reported the incident to Kawama Police Post, and the baby was rushed to Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital, where he was admitted. Despite medical efforts, the baby succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Mweemba confirmed that a murder docket has been opened, and the suspect is in custody. The infant’s body is currently at Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital Mortuary, awaiting postmortem examination and burial.

This heart-wrenching case has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic disputes.