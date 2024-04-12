Luanshya witnessed a pivotal moment as President Hakainde Hichilema inaugurated the de-watering of Shaft 28 at Luanshya Copper Mines, Copperbelt. His ambitious plans include revitalizing the economy and creating over 3,000 jobs. Once operational, the mine is projected to produce 40,000 metric tonnes of copper. The $500 million investment by China Non-Ferrous Metals Corporation promises to breathe new life into Luanshya’s mining sector, which has been dormant for nearly two decades.

President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday commissioned the de-watering of Shaft 28 at Luanshya Copper Mines on the Copperbelt. The President announced ambitious plans aimed at revitalizing the local economy and creating over 3,000 jobs through the dewatering of Shaft 28 at the old Luanshya Copper Mines.The mine is expected to produce about 40,000 metric tonnes of copper once operational.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which marked the commencement of the dewatering process, was hailed as a significant milestone in the enduring relationship between Zambia and the People’s Republic of China. President Hichilema expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping and the China Non-Ferrous Metals Corporation (CNMC) for their investment in the mine, which promises to inject new life into the region’s mining sector.

The Luanshya Copper Mine, also known as Shaft 28, has been dormant for nearly two decades. The $500 million investment by CNMC will not only create thousands of direct jobs but also stimulate economic growth in Luanshya and the Copperbelt region as a whole.

This mining project incorporates cutting-edge technology, featuring a state-of-the-art pumping system capable of relocating 170 million cubic litres of water to the Kafue River. This system will not only facilitate water evacuation but also support a variety of agricultural activities, including fish farming, en route.

“This moment holds a special emotional significance for some of us. Since our time in opposition, each visit to this place, made under challenging political circumstances such as violence and arrests, had been accompanied by our steadfast commitment to rejuvenate this valuable asset upon our election into office.We therefore worked quietly but fiercely to develop comprehensive plans for the revival of the Luanshya Copper Mines. Therefore, it is with immense joy and satisfaction that we witness the fruition of this project as a fulfilment of promise to the people of Luanshya.

We dedicate this achievement to the people of Zambia, who have entrusted us with the constitutional mandate to serve in public office. We commit to improving their livelihoods through such ventures.” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering development and improving livelihoods for all Zambians. He assured the people of Luanshya that his administration is dedicated to reviving the mining sector and creating employment opportunities across various industries.

The Head of State thanked the people of Luanshya for believing in his administration that has started achieving deliverables within two years of forming government.

“Our duty is to make sure that shaft 28 comes back into production which will create jobs for the people of Luanshya,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema added that just like the Mopani transaction, his administration is also fixing Konkola Copper Mine and Mingomba Mines, a deal that is in the pipeline.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe echoed the President’s sentiments, stating that the government has fulfilled its promise to revamp the mines. He highlighted the significance of the Shaft 28 project in contributing to Zambia’s copper production targets and driving economic growth.

CNMC Luanshya Copper Mine Chairperson Wang Jingiun outlined the technical aspects of the project, stating that approximately 170 million cubic meters of water will be pumped out using custom-designed pumps. This water will be utilized for electricity generation and agricultural activities, further enhancing the project’s impact on the local economy.

The de-watering of Shaft 28 is expected to produce about 40,000 metric tonnes of copper once operational, contributing significantly to Zambia’s national production targets.

Meanwhile Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi promised that Chisenge-Luanshya Road will be improved into a first-class tarmac road.

Earlier, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo disclosed that his Ministry will gift Luanshya with 11 kilometers of tarmac road.

Mr Nkombo urged the people of Luanshya to support President Hichilema’s agenda of developing all sectors of the economy in all parts of the country.

And Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu implored the youths of Luanshya to take advantage of the empowerment opportunities that government is currently experiencing.

Meanwhile, Roan Member of Parliament Joel Chibuye charged that the local people are a priority when it comes to employment opportunities and other empowerment programmes.

As the de-watering process commences, anticipation is high among the residents of Luanshya, who eagerly await the positive impact this project will have on their community and the wider Copperbelt region.