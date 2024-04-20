President Hakainde Hichilema expressed gratitude and paid homage during a courtesy call on His Majesty, the Litunga at Lealui, ahead of the Kuomboka Ceremony scheduled for Saturday 20th April.. Despite the challenges posed by climate change, which has affected the Barotse plains, President Hichilema lauded the resilience of the people of Bulozi in ensuring the continuity of the revered tradition.

Reflecting on decades of attending the Kuomboka Ceremony, President Hichilema underscored its significance as a cherished heritage and a symbol of national pride. However, he lamented the adverse impact of climate change on the ceremony’s traditional setting.

In discussions with His Majesty, the Litunga, President Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the development agenda of Barotseland. He pledged to prioritize infrastructure development in Western Province, emphasizing the government’s aim to ensure equitable progress across all regions.

Furthermore, President Hichilema encouraged the participation of traditional leaders from various parts of Zambia in such ceremonies, citing their role in fostering national unity and cohesion under the banner of “one Zambia, one Nation.”



Following the meeting with the Litunga, President Hichilema extended gratitude to His Royal Highness, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, for his presence at the upcoming Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu. He emphasized the importance of such gatherings in promoting unity amidst Zambia’s diverse cultural landscape.

President Hichilema concluded by expressing appreciation to both the Litunga and the people of Bulozi for the opportunity to partake in the Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony, underscoring the significance of such cultural events in Zambia’s national fabric.



