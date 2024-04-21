General NewsSports TP Mazembe players pay tribute to Rainford Kalaba April 21, 2024 By Chief Editor 0 1,110 views Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp TP Mazembe players raised Rainford Kalaba’s Jersey before their semi final game against Al Ahly today, as a way of wishing him a speedy recovery. Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ Read more Feature Lifestyle Message For Today:Forgiveness Will Free You Headlines Historic Unity Marked at 2024 Kuomboka Ceremony Headlines President Hichilema Extols Unity and Heritage in Courtesy Call Ahead of Kuomboka Ceremony General News Apocalyptic Dubai floods shake picture-perfect city Rural News Measles Outbreak Hits Chasefu District in Eastern Province Local News Feature Lifestyle Message For Today:Forgiveness Will Free You Headlines Historic Unity Marked at 2024 Kuomboka Ceremony Headlines President Hichilema Extols Unity and Heritage in Courtesy Call Ahead of Kuomboka Ceremony General News Apocalyptic Dubai floods shake picture-perfect city