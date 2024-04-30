Nestled in the heart of Lusaka, Unicaf University, the leading online higher education provider in Africa, is proud to announce the launch of its newest campus, poised to redefine higher education in the region. With state-of-the-art facilities, a diverse array of programmes and an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, the new Unicaf University campus in Zambia is set to empower students to achieve their academic and professional aspirations like never before.

Campus Facilities

At Unicaf University we understand that a beneficial learning environment is essential for fostering academic success. Our carbon-neutral campus, situated on 2.5 acres of land, boasts ultra-modern learning facilities designed to support student learning and personal development. From spacious classrooms equipped with the latest technology to dedicated study areas and recreational spaces, we provide students with everything they need to excel in their studies.

Our library is a treasure trove of knowledge, offering an extensive collection of books, journals and digital resources to support research and learning across various disciplines. Additionally, our campus features state-of-the-art science and skills laboratories, providing students with hands-on experience in their chosen fields of study.

Affordable Education

We believe that quality education should be accessible to all. That’s why Unicaf University offers affordable tuition fees for Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral programmes. Our flexible payment options, including scholarships and instalment plans, ensure that financial constraints do not hinder students from pursuing their educational goals.

Whether you’re seeking to earn a Bachelor’s degree to kickstart your career, enhance your expertise with a Master’s programme or pursue advanced research with a Doctoral degree, Unicaf University offers competitive tuition fees without compromising on quality.

A glance at our monthly instalments table should give you an indication of the monthly costs of the programmes:

Bachelor’s Degrees From only 3,830 ZMW

Master’s Degrees From only 2,810 ZMW

Doctoral Degrees From only 4,870 ZMW

New Programmes

Our commitment to innovation drives us to continuously expand our programme offerings to meet the evolving needs of students and industries. At our new Unicaf University campus, we’re thrilled to introduce an array of new programmes alongside our existing diverse offerings. These new programmes span various disciplines and are as follows:

Bachelor in Occupational Health and Safety Management

Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration and International Relations

Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Mass Communications

Bachelor of Project Management

Bachelor in Human Resource Management

Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation

These new programmes are designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills and competencies needed to thrive in today’s dynamic and competitive job market. Wherever your passions lie Unicaf University has a programme tailored to your interests and career aspirations.

Accreditations

Unicaf University is committed to upholding the highest standards of academic quality and integrity. Our programmes are accredited by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) of Zambia, demonstrating our adherence to local standards and regulations. The Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) registers all our academic programmes on the Zambia Qualifications Framework.

The Unicaf University campus is accredited by the British Accreditation Council (BAC) in the UK. The British Accreditation Council is the oldest national independent accrediting body for independent further and higher education providers in the UK. It also accredits international independent providers that aspire to meet international standards in higher education. BAC’s accreditation process is based on an in-depth review of the institutions. Accredited institutions are inspected on a regular basis to ensure that standards are maintained, and that continued accreditation is justified.

Unicaf University in Zambia is now proudly listed in the International Association of Universities (IAU) WHED portal (World Higher Education Database) in collaboration with UNESCO. Universities included in this portal are officially accredited or recognised higher education institutions. The database number for Unicaf University in Zambia is IAU-028638.

Our accreditation status underscores our commitment to upholding rigorous quality standards and delivering a world-class education that equips and prepares students for success in the global marketplace.

Conclusion

At Unicaf University we are dedicated to empowering individuals to realise their full potential and achieve their academic and professional goals. Our new campus is more than just a place of learning—it’s a vibrant community where students from diverse backgrounds come together to explore, innovate and grow.

Whether you’re a recent high school graduate, a working professional looking to advance your career or a lifelong learner seeking to pursue your passion, Unicaf University in Zambia welcomes you to join us on a transformative educational journey. Explore our programmes, visit our campus and experience the difference of a Unicaf University education firsthand.