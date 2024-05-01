By Mubita Nawa

In a historic moment for INTERPOL, it is notable that each region now has a candidate vying for the position of Secretary General. After a century of leadership primarily from Europe, it is time for the organization to adopt a more inclusive approach, mirroring the leadership system of the United Nations. As Africa’s candidate for the next INTERPOL Secretary General, I believe it is imperative to address the pressing need for structural reform to better meet the challenges of 21st-century global crime.

The recent conclusion of INTERPOL’s 19th Heads of NCB meeting in Lyon, where all four candidates for the next INTERPOL Secretary General were in attendance, has brought critical issues to the forefront. While the meeting highlighted the importance of increased police information sharing and cooperation, it also underscored the urgent need to revamp INTERPOL’s structure to effectively address regional needs.

Expanding access to INTERPOL’s global police communications network, I-24/7, and sharing more criminal data through its databases are positive steps towards enhancing international cooperation in law enforcement. However, these efforts alone are insufficient to combat the multifaceted and evolving threats posed by transnational organized crime. It is time for INTERPOL to rethink its approach and incorporate a more regionally focused structure that integrates organizations like Europol, Afripol, Ameripol, and Aseanapol.

The current structure and decision-making processes of INTERPOL are outdated and fail to adequately address the diverse challenges faced by different regions. To truly combat transnational crime effectively, we must ask ourselves some fundamental questions: Is the world safer because of INTERPOL? Are the Americas, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe safer? If not, why?

As we move forward, it is crucial to prioritize structural reform within INTERPOL to ensure its continued relevance and effectiveness in addressing global crime challenges. This includes decentralizing decision-making processes to give greater voice to regional concerns, enhancing transparency and accountability, and fostering closer collaboration with other international organizations and civil society actors.

The conclusion of 2024’s INTERPOL Heads of NCB meeting signifies a critical moment in the organization’s history. It is time for INTERPOL to embrace change and adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of global crime and security challenges.

As Africa’s candidate for INTERPOL Secretary General, I am committed to leading this transformation and ensuring that INTERPOL remains at the forefront of the fight against transnational crime.

The author is African candidate for the INTERPOL Secretary General