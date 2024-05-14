Energy expert Johnstone Chikwanda has commended the UPND Government’s decision to freeze 25 percent customs duty on fuel at the onset of 2024, stating that it has effectively saved the public approximately $500 million this year.

Dr. Chikwanda highlighted that this duty waiver has played a crucial role in indirectly shielding the public from the impact of higher fuel prices, averting potential rates of K37 per litre for diesel and K43 per litre for petrol had the duty not been suspended.

In an interview with ZNBC news, Dr. Chikwanda emphasized the government’s multifaceted approach to mitigate the effects of escalating fuel prices, including efforts to address fuel debt and negotiate port charges.

He praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent diplomatic negotiations, particularly citing the significant reduction in port charges on Zambia’s fuel cargo from $11 per cubic meter to $3 per cubic meter during discussions with his Tanzanian counterpart. Dr. Chikwanda lauded this as a demonstration of the UPND leadership’s compassionate and responsive stance towards alleviating the challenges faced by the populace.

Addressing campaign promises made by President Hichilema to reduce fuel prices, Dr. Chikwanda acknowledged the complexities surrounding the current economic climate, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Dr. Chikwanda also clarified that implementing fuel subsidies at present is unlikely due to the substantial $900 million debt accrued from unpaid fuel consumed in the past, underscoring the financial constraints and challenges faced by the government.

In light of these circumstances, Dr. Chikwanda emphasized the importance of pragmatic and strategic approaches to address fuel price fluctuations, ensuring a balanced and sustainable economic trajectory for Zambia.