The Zambia women’s Under 17 football team has advanced to the final round of the 2024 World Cup qualifiers, despite suffering a one-nil defeat to Uganda in the second leg of the third-round fixture played in Uganda. The team secured progression with a 2-1 aggregate score. Uganda secured their lone goal through Sylvia Kabene in the 73rd minute, resulting in a one-nil victory for Uganda and a 2-1 aggregate score overall.

Reporting from Uganda, Chansa Kunda confirms Zambia’s advancement to the final round of the 2024 Dominican Republic World Cup qualifiers, where they are likely to face Morocco.

Speaking after the game, Coach Carol Kanyemba expressed satisfaction with the team’s progression to the final round, citing it as the ultimate goal.

Uganda Coach Sheryl Botes commented that her side could have won the game if not for missed chances.