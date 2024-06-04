It is with a sense of increasing alarm that we, the undersigned civil society organisations (CSOs), note the incessant incidents of police prevention of opposition party rallies and gatherings of any actors considered critical of government.
Specifically, the organisations issuing this statement collectively condemn the use of the Police to prevent the New Heritage Party rally that was scheduled to be held in Mandevu, Lusaka, last Saturday, 1st June 2024. Further, we express our extreme concern at how still in Mandevu, UPND cadres brandished weapons threatening violence and disturbing the lives of ordinary citizens. We note that, while the Police were out in full force and numbers in Mandevu, there was no attempt to prevent the criminality of the cadres or arrest them.
We would like to bring to the attention of government and the public that almost exactly three years ago, on the 31st May 2021, civil society issued a joint statement against the then Inspector General of Police, who had threatened to prosecute attendees of Zoom meetings hosted by the then President of the Resident Doctors’ Association of Zambia.
We raise our previous statement to show that the current government is unwisely taking the well-worn path of previous others who abused the Police for political interests. We would like to remind the governing UPND party of its statements, while in opposition, promising Zambia full adherence to the rule of law. We especially remind President Hichilema of his repeated personal promises that cadre lawlessness and disruption of citizen lives would never be countenanced under his presidency.
It is our view that those promises are being broken with shocking licence.
We jointly remind the Government and the Police that the constitutional rights of citizens must be respected even when the exercise of those rights is inconvenient for government. Government must expect and live with opposition rallies and criticism by citizens. Being in office does not turn a political party or its leaders into gods. Silencing any voices, including those of critics and opposition actors, goes against the basic tenets of democracy. Our considered position is that even where citizens wishing to gather are likely to criticise government, this is not a legal reason to prevent them from gathering.
Finally, we call on citizens to stand together against government actions that regress on the gains we have made. Democracy must be defended, or else politicians do their best to kill it.
Laura Miti
Executive Director, Alliance for Community Action
Signed by Laura Miti,Executive Director Alliance for Community Action On behalf of:
Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia
Bloggers of Zambia
CARITAS Zambia
Centre for Trade and Policy Development
Christian Churches Monitoring Group
Council of Churches Zambia
GEARS Initiative Zambia
Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC)
PANOS Institute for Southern Africa
Peoples Action for Accountability and Good Governance in Zambia (PAAGGZ)
Transparency International Zambia
Zambia Council for Social Development
HH is a very weak President. In leadership, strength lies in tolerance. This attribute has been missing in HH from long ago. It’s not like he isn’t aware of what’s going on, he’s quiet because he approves it. Unfortunately he’s also failed to realize that political power is temporary. He’ll end up more sorry. He’s incorrigible, it’s a waste of time trying to advise him
HH is a very weak President. In leadership, strength lies in tolerance. This attribute has been missing in HH from long ago. It’s not like he isn’t aware of what’s going on, he’s quiet because he approves it. Unfortunately he’s also failed to realize that political power is temporary
Laura who? I am surprised that she can bite the finger that feeds her! Laura, you are a woman of substance. Continue to advise the ruling party and its leadership.
Moderated, time to take a break. Don’t shield HH from our honest comments
Our Police are not trained to maintain law. They are trained to be lapdogs of the ruling politician. They will do wrong things as long as they are ordered to do so by politicians in government. When have you ever seen our police arresting anyone from the ruling party? Only when there is in-fighting within that ruling party and the president gives an order for the rival to be arrested.
So right Lazy Lungu. Kambwili could only be arrested after he fell out with Lungu and HH has failed to arrest Gary Nkombo for Kachasu injection into a minor and Syakalima insulted the entire Luapula and hasn’t been charged like Munir Zulu
What does the law on Public Order Act stipulate?
You only inform the police that you will have a rally… you don’t ask for police permission.
Are you not the same Laura who had a meeting in the bush with friends during PF? Suddenly, you have the freedom to quote the Constitution.
Last month when she attacked some opposition member you were happy with Laura….
noted, some NGOS have lost it
Inviting investors to come to Zambia saying it is a secure country and stopping opposition rallies saying there are constant security concerns does not add up. Which is which. Should we tell investors not to come and invest here in Zambia or not because of the security concerns that have caused the stopping opposition rallies only ?
Excellent question..
We never learn. The problem with our people is that as soon as they are elected they start thinking of the next election neglecting developmental issues. The other thing is that the USA is there to cause problems as long they get what they want… just look at the confusion in Eastern DRC and the inconveniences in the Gaza massacres.
you start a fight with your wife, the wife knocks you out, then you blame her father for bringing a Bruce Lee for your wife. don’t you think all these progressive democracies in Africa prosper because of unity… in the same Zambia with same rules, MMD campaigned freely in 1991 and the police never stopped them because we were Christians first, Zambians second, tribe third and members of political parties last. the reverse is now true. members of a political party first and Christians last.
Laura Miti, thanks for your advocates. Ba Laura, the Opposition, through ECL is talking about cutting the five year. Any Government would the same as you are see. This Government is tooooooooo kind, ba Laura. HH has a heart.
It is NOT the police but those in leadership of the govt. The police is one of the tools used to silence the opposition while them they go around hosting large gatherings. Shame on you all
YOU LT sucks, why do you encourage pipo to participate in your write ups but you sensor us, you are cowards.
Why is this country always in election/campaign mode?
Very sad…. when get employed on a fixed period contract, you have to perform well if you want the contract to be renewed…. you don’t harass your employer for renewal. This what Upnd is doing.
Them they make huge gatherings but not opposition.
Can UPND pay attention and keep us from slipping back into the nonsense we experienced under PF?? We need to be holding immediate respondents accountable. Someone needs to take the IG to task as to how these armed thugs/ cadres were allowed to threaten those who wanted to attend the rally. It should not be enough for someone to say they were acting under higher instructions. People should reach a point where they either disobey illegal/ unconstitutional instructions or step down for fear of personal responsibility.
How can any sensible person give a permit to someone who wants early election. Do you think we are nuts?
malibu ayakuilombela. Go and hang yourself.
All constitutions in the world are blind. have no feelings ; It is human beings who sensible and see what is happening and act by putting-in human measures to deter loose and foil mouthed persons disguised as politician.
Police permits are for Politicians and NOT disguised person as politician. NO permit.
The opposition MUST BE COME POLITICIANS; Become politicians and the permit gonna come flying onto they political hand.
Ba Opposition badya pula muchi nyaja chapa Petauke, Ukwaba ibeba ishanona kapashi. Muchibemba chapa mupepi na Kasama, Kuti natila ati; bailapwila mulilo
There’s so much idleness in HH’s government. There’s serious hunger in the townships, it’s worse in rural areas yet he’s spending resources preventing others from having public meetings. Even the VP under whose office the DMMU falls doesn’t want to go to rural areas and see for herself what’s prevailing. Tell me which Minister is doing it? They only become active when they’re trying to tell us bad PF was. Are these people normal?
What is the purpose of these political rallies. there isn’t a forthcoming election.
Haven’t these people got better things to do. E.g. the MP’s, why aren’t they in their constituents being productive and helping their constituents
Additionally, everybody knows when these meetings are called it is an occasion for political delinquents to gather and create havoc and find ways to antagonise the police.
Finally, holding these unnecessary events is a financial burden on the police , expenses Zambia can do without.