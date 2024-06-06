The Zambia Police Service wishes to address and refute the recent allegations circulating on social media regarding Mr. Bowman Lusambo and the alleged distribution of Hungry Lion food packs to police officers in Kabwe.

Contrary to what has been reported, the Zambia Police Service can confirm the following:

Events of 3, June 2024: Mr. Bowman Lusambo did purchase Hungry Lion food packs in Kabwe. However, these food packs were not intended for police officers. Police Patrols: At the time of the incident, police officers were engaged in routine patrols in the vicinity of the Hungry Lion outlet. Mr. Lusambo did not interact with the officers regarding the food packs, nor did he distribute any food to them. Distribution of Food Packs: The dumped food packs by Mr. Lusambo was later given to members of the public who were present around the Hungry Lion outlet. At no point were the food packs handed over to or received by the police officers on duty. What Mr. Lusambo did was to dump the food packs and walked away later got into his vehicle and drove off. Social Media Allegations: The allegations suggesting that Mr. Lusambo bought food for police officers are unfounded and misleading. Such misinformation can harm the public’s perception of both the police and individual police officers involved.

The Zambia Police Service takes such false reports seriously and urges the public to verify facts before spreading unverified information. Our commitment remains to serve the public with integrity and transparency, and we expect the same level of responsibility from our citizens and the media.

We appreciate the cooperation of the community in ensuring that accurate information is shared. We also encourage the public to report any suspicious activities or misinformation to the nearest police station.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.