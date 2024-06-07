The moral fabric of our society is under siege or relentless attack, with videos depicting unfaithfulness and adultery circulating widely on social media. The “Room 18” saga has captivated Zambia, eliciting a mixture of excitement instead of concern, as it often seems that adultery and fornication are only recognized once someone is caught. This phenomenon highlights a disturbing trend: we have become a society with eroded values, lacking a sense of family and the strength of the family unit.

The Decline of Family Values

The drivers of divorce and other family-related conflicts are numerous and valid. Factors such as alcohol, financial strain, and even job pressures contribute significantly to these issues. What was once viewed as shameful behavior has become the new normal. Married individuals engaging in illicit affairs often receive praise from their colleagues, further normalizing infidelity. Gender-based violence is at an all-time high, with the Victim Support Unit overwhelmed by cases. Tragically, some of these cases result in death, often stemming from infidelity-related conflicts.

The “Single Mother Pandemic

Another alarming trend in our society is the surge in the number of single mothers, which can be described as a “single mother pandemic.” The increase is driven by factors such as infidelity, divorce, and economic challenges. Single mothers often form support groups that, rather than fostering positive behavior, sometimes engage in promiscuous activities. Many single mothers have multiple sexual partners, turning their homes into de facto brothels. In this Christian nation, we have a lot of Kingdom Halls and religious dynamics. Despite Zambia being a Christian nation, the country faces a proliferation of Kingdom Halls, and there are many instances of promiscuity among both women and men within church communities hiding behind the veneer of religious respectability, further complicating the moral landscape.

A Call to Action

Given these societal challenges, I call upon our Republican President to address these issues head-on and restore sanity and respect to the fundamental unit of society—the family. To this end, I propose the adoption of the Room 18 Policy, a zero-tolerance stance against infidelity, divorce, and gender-based violence within both private and public sectors. This policy should specifically target workplace-related promiscuity, which is often fueled by salaries and allowances provided by the government.

Implementing the Room 18 Policy

The Room 18 Policy would entail strict measures to curtail infidelity and its associated consequences. Any employee found engaging in disgraceful acts that promote gender-based violence or divorce should be dismissed from service without hesitation. This decisive action would not only bring a level of sanity to our society but also send a clear message to the rest of the country: unethical behavior will not be tolerated.

Moreover, individuals with records of infidelity should be barred from holding high office positions. This measure would ensure that those in leadership roles uphold ethical conduct, thereby enhancing national values and principles in a practical manner.

Promoting Ethical Conduct

To foster a culture of ethical behavior, it is crucial to integrate these values into all aspects of public and private life. Schools, religious institutions, and workplaces should all play a role in promoting integrity, respect, and responsibility. Public awareness campaigns could also be instrumental in shifting societal attitudes towards a zero-tolerance approach to infidelity and related issues.

The adoption of the Room 18 Policy represents a significant step towards rebuilding the moral fiber of our society. By taking a firm stance against infidelity, divorce, and gender-based violence, we can restore respect and integrity to the family unit. It is time for us to embrace this policy and work together to create a society that values and upholds the principles of fidelity, ethical conduct, and strong family bonds.

Learning from Other Cultures

Our Muslim brothers are serious enough not to tolerate vices that compromise the family unit, why are Christians reluctantly embracing the kingdom halls downfall? Muslim communities often demonstrate a stringent adherence to moral codes that protect the sanctity of marriage and family. This rigorous approach ensures that behaviors leading to infidelity and family breakdown are minimized. Christians can learn from this example by reinforcing the importance of family values and ethical conduct within their communities.

The Consequences of Moral Decline

When God wants to punish a dog, he removes its sense of smell; when He wants to punish a human being, He removes their sense of shame. This profound adage encapsulates the dire consequences of our current path. The lack of shame associated with infidelity and moral decay is a clear indicator of a society in decline. By reinstating a sense of shame associated with unethical behaviors, we can begin to mend the moral fabric of our community.

A Plea for National Reflection

Dear Zambians, where is our shame? This poignant question should resonate with each of us. It is a call to reflect on our values, our actions, and the kind of society we are building for future generations. Embracing the Room 18 Policy is not just about implementing strict measures; it is about initiating a broader cultural shift towards integrity, respect, and responsibility. Together, we can rebuild a society that cherishes and upholds the sanctity of the family unit.

By Chaliafya Katungula