In a proactive move to address the ongoing electricity challenges, the UPND government has announced its decision to recall at least 100 megawatts (MW) of power currently being exported. This decision was revealed during a media engagement held by the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, alongside the Minister of Energy, Hon. Peter Kapala.

Key Highlights:

Power Recall: The government has resolved that ZESCO, the national electricity supplier, will reclaim 100 MW from the export market to bolster local electricity supply. Negotiations are ongoing to recall an additional 195 MW, considering contractual obligations and the severe drought impacting the region.



Import and Private Sector Collaboration: Zambia is currently importing 165 MW of power to mitigate the shortage. The government is also mobilizing resources, in collaboration with the private sector, to open a second plant at Maamba Collieries, expected to produce around 300 MW. This project, requiring approximately $80 million, has reached the final stages of financial closure.

Ndola Energy and Solar Initiatives: Ndola Energy will soon rejoin the grid, contributing 105 MW. Additionally, the government plans to install solar energy systems in public universities and colleges to free up energy for other uses.

Exemptions from Load-Shedding: Public institutions such as universities, hospitals, and water processing plants, along with essential service providers like police stations, will not be subject to load-shedding. The farming community is encouraged to coordinate with ZESCO for uninterrupted irrigation.

Agricultural Support Amidst Drought:



Maize Import: The government has finalized plans to import 500 metric tons of non-genetically modified maize from Tanzania to alleviate food shortages.

Agriculture Credit Window: With favorable rainfall expected, the Agriculture Credit Window will soon open, offering loans for fertilizers, seeds, irrigation equipment, and other agricultural necessities. Farmers are advised to contact their local Agriculture Coordinating Officers for more details.

Response to Political Statements:

Addressing recent comments by former President Edgar Lungu, Hon. Mweetwa emphasized that the current power shortage is due to drought and not mismanagement. He urged the media to focus on constructive reporting that unites rather than divides the nation.

The government remains committed to finding sustainable solutions to the power crisis while supporting the agricultural sector during these challenging times.