Zambia’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany Her Excellency Ambassador Winnie Natala Chibesakunda has formally presented her letters of credence to the President of Hungary, His Excellency President Tamas Sulyok,accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Hungary at a colourful ceremony held at Sandor Palace in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday 25th June 2024.

Speaking during a closed-door meeting after the presentation ceremony, His Excellency President Sulyok said that the presentation of credentials by Her Excellency Ambassador Chibesakunda has opened new opportunities for the two countries.

He recognised and commended the Kasomeno-Mwenda road project between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which has been funded by a Hungarian construction company under Public- Private Partnership (PPP) and stressed that such infrastructure development will further strengthen the bilateral relations between Hungary and Zambia.

President Sulyok further affirmed that Hungary was willing to offer scholarships to Zambian students adding that as part of his country’s Africa strategy, programs such as developing long term drought resistant plants and water management and

reticulation have been embarked on.

He further pointed out that the Sub-Saharan region where Zambia is located was an important region based on Hungary’s Africa strategy adding that he looks forward to visit Zambia.

And Ambassador Chibesakunda conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Hakainde Hichilema to President Sulyok and the people of Hungary.

She informed him that Zambia cherished the bilateral ties between the two countries that have existed for decades noting that Hungary had first offered scholarships to Zambian students during the administration of Zambia’s founding President Dr

Kenneth David Kaunda.

Ambassador Chibesakunda acknowledged that the expertise gained by Zambian students that were trained in Hungary was highly notable and contributed to the country’s development adding that Zambia was willing to expand the bilateral

relations with the government of Hungary through the renewed offer for scholarships for Zambians to train in Hungary.

She thanked President Sulyok for opening a diplomatic office in Lusaka as it will strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two countries.Ambassador Chibesakunda made a special request to the Hungarian President to consider promoting high level visits between the two countries.

In his response to the request, President Sulyok assured the Ambassador that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary will undertake a visit to Zambia to be followed by his own visit which might take place next year.

She further appreciated the Public- Private Partnership (PPP) by a Hungarian company on the Kasomeno-Mwenda road project as the infrastructure will enhance connectivity which is key in driving development.

She also informed President Sulyok that Zambia has greatly been affected by the El Nino induced drought that affected most parts of the country and requested for expertise from Hungary to help in water reticulation and water harvesting as it will

benefit the country and help in reducing human animal conflict.

