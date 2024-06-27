The Local Authority in Kasempa district has directed mines in Jifumpa area to suspend the movement of copper along the Kasempa-Mumbwa road until the road is rehabilitated.

Town Council Chairperson, Brian Kakonkanya directed all mines using the Kasempa-Mumbwa road to stop transporting their copper until they work on the road.

Mr Kakonkanya said this during a stakeholder engagement meeting in Kasempa district today where he directed mines operating along the said route to work on the road which has been damaged by their heavy loads of copper.

“We are going to suspend the movement of all your trucks, you can continue with your production there but you are not going to transport,” he added.

“We are not going to compromise or backtrack enough, those that are carrying copper need to work on the road,” he said.

Meanwhile, District Administrative Officer Francis Makanga appealed to residents living along the Kasempa-Mumbwa road to avoid blocking the road.

He urged people to use the right channels when to air their concerns and to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Mr Makanga called on the residents to remain calm as the government was attending to their concerns of working on the Kasempa-Mumbwa road.

“People put rocks in the road at night and when driving the rocks may cause an accident which can be very unfortunate,” Mr Makanga added.