In a recent statement, former President Edgar Lungu addressed the events following the dissolution of Parliament in 2016, when all cabinet and deputy ministers remained in office due to ambiguities in the new law. This decision was met with heavy criticism and eventually led to a legal battle, resulting in a landmark judgment by the Constitutional Court in December 2016. The court ruled that the ministers’ stay was illegal and mandated the repayment of all accrued salaries and allowances.

President Lungu emphasized that this judgment serves as a testament to the judiciary’s independence during his administration. “We never interfered with the judiciary but simply respected them as a separate wing of government in a functional democracy,” Lungu stated. He reiterated his directive from December 8, 2016, urging former cabinet and deputy ministers to comply with the court’s ruling and repay the allowances and salaries.

“Following the Constitutional Court’s decision, I expect Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers who remained in Office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016 to pay back salaries and allowances. Decisions of the courts of law must be respected regardless of positions taken by different parties, hence my position that the affected individuals must pay. We must all respect the law because no one is above the law. Therefore, the ruling of the Constitutional Court must be complied with. My administration will always uphold the Separation of Powers in respect of the Executive, the Judiciary, and the Legislature,” Lungu stated on his Facebook page and other official documents.

Lungu challenged any assertions from Chief Government Spokesperson or President Hakainde Hichilema that might dispute his commitment to the principles of Separation of Powers and the rule of law. He stressed his dedication to political honesty and factual respect in his engagements, reflecting on his upbringing and tenure as President.