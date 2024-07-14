Zambia and New Zealand have played to a one all draw in an international friendly game.

The game that was a test match of both sides prior to the commencement of the 2024 Olympic Games was played at the Louis Darragon stadium in Vichy, France.

Having played the first half to a goalless score line, the second half started with a bang as the Copper Queens opened the score-line in the 49th minute through RHODA CHILESHE.

Their one nil advantage was however short-lived as New Zealand pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after defender ESTHER SIAMFUKO was penalised for a handball.

KATIE KITCHING stepped up to convert the spot kick and made no mistake in her execution as she sent Copper Queens Goalkeeper NGAMBO MUSOLE the wrong direction to level matters for her team.

ZNBC