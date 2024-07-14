PENNSYLVANIA — One person was killed and two others critically injured at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday after multiple gunshots were fired toward the stage where Trump was speaking. The US Secret Service, responsible for the safety of presidents and key political figures, confirmed the details in a statement.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi stated that the shots came “from outside the rally venue” and that agents “neutralized” the shooter, who is now deceased.

“US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures, and the former president is safe and being evaluated,” Guglielmi said. “One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation, and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Law enforcement officials said the incident appeared to be an assassination attempt on Trump, who was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents after the attack, his campaign later confirming he was “fine.”

Posting on his Truth Social media site approximately two and a half hours after the shooting, Trump revealed that a bullet had “pierced the upper part of my right ear.” He described hearing a whizzing sound and feeling the bullet ripping through his skin, leading to significant bleeding.

The shooting, which took place just four months before the presidential elections and days before Trump is expected to be officially named the Republican nominee, is the first attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

During Trump’s speech, a popping sound was heard, prompting Trump to put his right hand up to his ear as people in the stands reacted in shock. After two more shots, Trump crouched down. Secret Service agents then tackled the former president, shielding him with their bodies as other agents searched for the shooter.

Amid the chaos, screams were heard from the crowd of several thousand people, with one woman’s scream particularly loud. After the shooter was neutralized, agents confirmed the situation was under control and moved Trump to safety.