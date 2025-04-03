The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the United States of America based quartet of the Zambia Women National Team will not be traveling to China for the Yangchuan International Tournament.

FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga says the four players namely captain Barbra Banda, Rachael Kundananji, Prisca Chilufya and Grace Chanda will not be available owing to additional travel measures introduced by the new

administration in the United States of America.

Kamanga says acting on the advice of key offices among them the United States of America Zambian mission in Washington and the two clubs for the players;the best decision was to withdraw the players from the China assignment.

“I wish to confirm that the Orlando Pride trio of Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya as well as Rachael Kundananji of Bay FC will not be available for the two international friendly matches in China. After working

through the process instigated by recently introduced measures it was decided that it is in the best interest of our players to skip this assignment,” he says.

“They will definitely be available for future assignments as they were for the last window when we played Malawi. The technical bench has since roped in replacements to ensure that the team remains competitive.”

He adds, “It is our desire to give all our teams participating in international competitions the best preparations. The bigger picture is to ensure that the Copper Queens are ready for the WAFCON in July just like we have done for

the under-17 boys currently in Morocco for the AFCON.”

The Copper Queens will kick off their campaign at the 2025 Yangchuan International Tournament in China on April 5 against Thailand.

A win will secure them a spot in the final on April 8 against either hosts China PR or Uzbekistan.

