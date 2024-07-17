In response to Hon. Mposha’s impassioned commitment to eradicate illegal activities in Zambia’s forestry sector , it is crucial to acknowledge both the gravity of the issue and the proactive steps being taken by the government. Illegal logging and charcoal production not only threaten Zambia’s rich biodiversity but also undermine sustainable development goals and exacerbate climate change. Hon. Mposha’s call for stringent enforcement measures, including potential dismissal and imprisonment for complicit forestry officers, underscores the seriousness with which the government regards this matter.

The initiatives outlined by Hon. Mposha are commendable and reflect a strong political will to reform and safeguard Zambia’s forests. However, to effectively combat illegalities and ensure sustainable forest management, a comprehensive strategy must be adopted, encompassing legislative reforms, institutional strengthening, ethical standards, and community engagement.

Legislative Reforms for Enhanced Deterrence

Firstly, the revision of the Forests Act No. 4 of 2015 is imperative. This review should align with contemporary environmental challenges and the aspirations of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment. The current legal framework must be updated to include stricter penalties for offenders, provisions for the forfeiture of vehicles used in illegal activities, and robust regulations for charcoal production and forest concessions. Moreover, exploring legislative measures akin to those combating stock theft, such as non-bailable offenses and severe prison sentences, could serve as a deterrent against forest crimes.

Institutional Strengthening and Professionalism

Secondly, the establishment of professionalism within the forestry sector is critical. Harmonizing the roles of the Agriculture Institute of Zambia and the Forestry Institute of Zambia under a unified regulatory framework, akin to the health sector’s approach, would enhance oversight and accountability. This consolidation should be accompanied by stringent codes of ethics and conduct for forestry professionals, ensuring adherence to best practices and ethical standards. Collaboration with civil society organizations, such as the Forestry Advocacy for Communities, Communication, Transparency, Accountability, and Research-F(A+C+T+A+R), in drafting these guidelines would promote inclusivity and efficacy.

Community Engagement and Transparency

Thirdly, fostering community engagement is essential for sustainable forestry management. Initiatives should be undertaken to empower local communities in forest conservation efforts, thereby reducing dependence on illegal activities for livelihoods. Transparent mechanisms for monitoring and reporting forest crimes should be established, allowing communities to actively participate in safeguarding their natural resources. Additionally, promoting awareness campaigns on the environmental and economic benefits of sustainable forestry practices can garner public support and deter illegal activities.

International Cooperation and Technology

Furthermore, Zambia can benefit from international cooperation and technological innovation to enhance forest management. Collaboration with global organizations, such as the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), can provide access to expertise, funding, and best practices. Leveraging technologies like satellite imaging, drones, and data analytics can improve monitoring and enforcement capabilities, enabling more effective detection and prevention of forest crimes.

Capacity Building and Incentives

Finally, capacity building and incentives are crucial for sustainable forestry management. Training programs for forestry officials, community members, and stakeholders should be implemented to enhance their skills and knowledge. Incentives, such as tax breaks, subsidies, or certification schemes, can encourage sustainable forest practices and legal charcoal production.

In conclusion, while Hon. Mposha’s declaration to combat forestry illegalities is a significant step forward, it necessitates a collaborative and multifaceted approach. Legislative reforms, institutional strengthening, ethical standards, community engagement, international cooperation, technology, capacity building, and incentives are pivotal in achieving sustainable forestry management in Zambia. The commitment of stakeholders, including government bodies, civil society organizations, and local communities, will be crucial in realizing these objectives. By working together, Zambia can protect its invaluable forests, uphold environmental integrity, and pave the way for a green economy that benefits present and future generations. As advocates for sustainable forestry management, we stand ready to support Hon. Mposha’s vision and collaborate on the implementation of these critical reforms. Together, we can ensure that Zambia’s forests thrive as a cornerstone of national prosperity and environmental resilience.

Yours sidelined but ready to serve!!

By Chaliafya Katungula

Forestry Advocacy for Communities, Communication, Transparency, Accountability, and Research-F(A+C+T+A+R)