PARIS, FRANCE – In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Patrick Chinyemba has reignited Zambia’s aspirations for a boxing medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Chinyemba secured a convincing 4-1 points victory over Amit Amit of India, booking his spot in the quarterfinals of the Men’s 51 kg weight division.

This win brings Chinyemba tantalizingly close to the medal bracket, with just one more victory needed to secure a place on the podium. The bout was a particularly sweet triumph for Chinyemba, who avenged his controversial loss to Amit at the 2022 Commonwealth Semifinal.

The match started explosively, with both boxers exchanging blows in a high-energy first round. However, Chinyemba, a three-time African flyweight champion, showcased his dominance in the second and third rounds, securing a split points decision in his favor.

Speaking to ZNBC Sport News, an elated Chinyemba expressed his happiness at delivering Zambia’s first win at the 2024 Olympics. With his sights now set firmly on winning a gold medal, he emphasized his focus and determination heading into the next match.

Chinyemba’s next opponent in the quest for a semifinal berth is David De Pina of Cape Verde. The crucial bout is scheduled for August 2, 2024, at 21:04 hours, taking place at the North Paris Arena.

Zambians will undoubtedly be rallying behind Chinyemba as he continues his journey towards Olympic glory.