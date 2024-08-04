Barrick Lumwana Mine has donated 50 Thousand United States Dollars towards drought programmes.

Barrick Lumwana Mine Country Manager Anthony Malenga says the funds are meant to cushion families affected by the drought.

Mr Malenga expressed optimism that the donation will go a long way in helping alleviate the challenges faced by families impacted by the drought.

ZANIS reports that Barrick Lumwana Country Manage announced this during the Presidential Luncheon hosted in honour of the Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye who graced this year’s show.

“We have today made a donation of 50 thousand dollars to drought programmes to cushion the impact of the drought.”

“This donation will go a long way in helping vulnerable families in this difficult time,” He said.

Meanwhile Barrick Lumwana has commended the government for creating a conducive environment that attracts investment in the mining sector.

Mr Malenga said the approach taken by the government to unlock investment potential in the sector is pleasing.

He noted that the mining industry plays a critical role in Zambia’s economic growth and development.

“We commend your government’s approach creating a conducive environment thereby attracting more investment in the industry.”

Mr Malenga further commended the government for the remarkable efforts it made in unlocking and resolving issues surrounding the Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines.

“We recommend your government for the remarkable efforts it has made to unlock and resolve issues at both Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines.”

He disclosed that the two-mining firms are long standing partners to Barrick Lumwana.

Mr Malenga indicated that the resolving of the issues surrounding Konkola and Mopani mines is a testimony of the government’s commitment to transform the mining industry in the country.

“The two mines have been long standing partners to Lumwana and this development is testimony to your commitment to transform the mining industry in the country.”

Commenting on the Lumwana expansion project, Malenga said it has excreted the project with production expected to start in 2028.

He explained that once operational Lumwana will produce 240 thousand tons per annum.

And Stanbic Bank Zambia Chief Executive, Mwindwa Siakalima said they will continue innovating and coming up with new products aimed at making the farming community thrive in the wake of the drought.