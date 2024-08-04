President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia and his Burundian counterpart, President Evariste Ndayishimiye, have lauded their strong bilateral relations, emphasizing the success of Ndayishimiye’s state visit to Lusaka. This visit underscores the mutual desire to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

The state visit followed the Fifth Session of the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC), held in Lusaka from June 12 to 14, 2024. According to a joint communique issued at the conclusion of the visit, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress made since the JPCC meeting. Key developments include the implementation of agreements on general cooperation, diplomatic and political consultations, and a MoU on visa waivers and travel procedures for holders of diplomatic passports.

Both Presidents instructed their respective services to negotiate the extension of visa waivers to other passport types, facilitating freer movement between the two countries. Their high-level talks on August 1, 2024, addressed various bilateral, regional, and international issues, highlighting a shared history of struggle for independence from colonial rule.

At the bilateral level, Presidents Hichilema and Ndayishimiye reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in multiple sectors, including transport, infrastructure, trade, investment, education, fisheries, livestock, environment, agriculture, and mining. President Hichilema noted Burundi’s significance as an export destination for Zambia, with an average export volume of USD 25.05 million over the past five years.

President Ndayishimiye emphasized the potential to increase trade volumes by developing the Lake Tanganyika Corridor and respective port infrastructure. The leaders recognized the importance of the MoU on improving port and maritime infrastructure, particularly the development of the Lake Tanganyika Corridor, connecting Mpulungu port and Nseluka via road and the TAZARA railway line.

Additionally, they discussed the creation of a Multilateral Water Transport Agreement and Sister Port Agreements among Lake Tanganyika riparian states. On trade and economic cooperation, the Presidents pledged to remove trade barriers in line with international trade rules, enhancing bilateral trade volumes. They tasked their Ministers of Transport, Commerce, and Infrastructure with exploring ways to improve trade, leveraging the opportunities provided by the AfCFTA and COMESA Treaties.

To bolster bilateral cooperation, the Presidents presided over the signing of several agreements and MoUs, including those on commercial cooperation, social protection, child welfare, agricultural research, fisheries, livestock, and university collaboration. They also signed an MoU on the extradition of fugitive criminals.

At the regional, continental, and international levels, both leaders committed to implementing the 2063 African Union Agenda and maintaining global peace, security, and stability. They emphasized respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposing unlawful governmental transitions.

The Presidents stressed the need for reforming the UN and other multilateral institutions to improve their effectiveness and responsiveness to geopolitical realities. They reaffirmed commitments to sustainable natural resource management, climate change agreements, and global environmental governance.

President Hichilema declared a National Disaster and Emergency due to severe drought exacerbated by climate change. In solidarity, President Ndayishimiye donated 5,000 tons of food, including rice, beans, and maize, to the affected people of Zambia. President Hichilema expressed profound gratitude for Burundi’s support during this challenging time.

The two leaders also pledged to support each other’s candidatures at continental and international levels. President Hichilema committed to supporting President Ndayishimiye when he assumes the COMESA chairmanship later this year. During his visit, President Ndayishimiye addressed the Zambian parliament and served as the Guest of Honour at the 96th Agricultural and Commercial Show.

At the conclusion of his visit, President Ndayishimiye thanked President Hichilema, the government, and the people of Zambia for their warm reception and hospitality. He extended an invitation to President Hichilema to visit Burundi, which was graciously accepted.

President Hichilema praised President Ndayishimiye for his state visit and participation as the Guest of Honour at the Agricultural and Commercial Show, themed “Creating a Competitive Future.” The Burundian delegation included senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Development Cooperation, Environment, Agriculture, Livestock, Trade, Transport, Industry, and Tourism.