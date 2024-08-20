Monday 19th August marked a somber day for Zambia as the nation joined the Mwanawasa family in laying to rest the former First Lady, Dr. Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa, who passed away on August 13, 2024. Her burial took place at Lusaka’s Leopards Hill Memorial Park, a date that holds deep significance as it coincides with both the anniversary of her late husband, President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa’s death in 2008, and the 30th anniversary of her graduation as a lawyer.

Vice President Mutale Nalumango led mourners in paying their final respects, presenting the Zambian National flag to the family on behalf of the government. The nation mourned alongside the Mwanawasa family, grieving the loss of a remarkable daughter of Zambia who was known for her compassion, resilience, and unwavering dedication to supporting the vulnerable through various charitable initiatives.

President Hakainde Hichilema, in his tribute during the funeral service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, called on all Zambians to emulate Dr. Mwanawasa’s commitment to helping the less fortunate. He praised her for channeling her positive energy into uplifting the lives of many and urged citizens to reflect on how they can contribute positively to their communities.

“We should learn a lesson from her life. What are we doing for our communities? Have you assisted someone in need? Have you lifted someone’s life? Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa must be remembered for her hard work and contributions to the country,” President Hichilema stated.

The President also assured the Mwanawasa and Kakubo families of the government’s continued support and encouraged them to remain united as a way of honoring both the late President Mwanawasa and the late Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa.

During the service, former Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative Programme Officer, Mildred Chuumbwe, highlighted the positive impact of Dr. Mwanawasa’s community initiatives. She described the late First Lady as a visionary and dedicated leader who worked tirelessly to uplift vulnerable women and youths.

Dr. Mwanawasa’s elder brother, Patson Kakubo, expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for granting his sister an official funeral. He remembered her as a unifier and a true family person who embraced everyone.

Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa, 61, served as Zambia’s First Lady from 2002 to 2008, during her husband’s presidency. Her legacy of decency, hard work, and dedication to national development will continue to inspire the nation.

The late former First Lady was also remembered by representatives from organizations she passionately supported. Demetria Lubinda of the Breakthrough Cancer Trust spoke of Dr. Mwanawasa’s commitment to the fight against cancer, while Muleya Muleba of Habitat for Humanity Zambia praised her dedication as an honorary board member.

As Zambia bids farewell to Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa, her memory will live on as a beacon of humility, service, and love for the nation.



