Socialist Party (SP) Copperbelt Provincial spokesperson Reagan Kashinga has warned that the people of Zambia should prepare for more tough times under the UPND regime as the energy crisis deepens.
Mr. Kashinga said the Government is contradicting itself by planning to increase electricity tariffs at the time hours of load shedding are escalating.
He noted that prolonging hours of load shedding will continue to weaken the local economy and sending more people into misery.
Mr. Kashinga further observed that people operating butcheries, barbershops, welding shops, saloons, computer cafe and grocery dealers are all out of business hence the need for the Government to invest in alternative sources of energy.
“We are shocked to learn about the planned increase in hours of load shedding while at the same time proposing to increase electricity tariffs. These people in Government are contradicting themselves by increasing electricity tariffs at the time they are escalating hours of load shedding. Instead of subsidizing electricity for the people, the Government wants people to indirectly bail out the state through tariffs hike. These astonishing developments in the energy sector shows lack of seriousness to manage the power crisis and govern the nation,” he stated.
Mr. Kashinga said the Government’s target to produce 3 million metric tons of copper in ten years is becoming impossible due to power challenges.
“With this kind of poor governance shown by the UPND Government, we don’t see Zambia’s dead economy rising from the grave anytime soon because the energy crisis has killed SMEs who are major players in the local economy. People operating butcheries, barbershops, welding shops, saloons, computer cafe and grocery dealers are all out of business because of long hours of load-shedding. Zambia cannot talk about industrialisation without power and the SMEs. We all know that globally, multi million businesses supplement SMEs in the economy. Even the Government’s target to produce 3 million metric tons of copper in ten years looks increasingly impossible because of the power crisis,” Mr. Kashinga said.
He concluded:”We thought the Government would take seriously the need to diversify energy sources amid climate change but nothing is being seen practically apart from the usual rhetoric from State House to the cadres. Zambia is in trouble; let us brace ourselves for more tough times. These are the consequences of having a regime that is out of touch and is always contradicting itself. This regime cannot be trusted anymore.”
Politicians always wishing their counterparts failure so that they can use it as a campaign rethoric…hoping for doom and gloom so that they can use it as a platform attacking the government….and that is the reason why I say we should put Politics aside if we want to develop Zambia….as long as we have die hard UPND…die hard PF….die hard MMD…die hard UKA etc….Zambia will never develop
My question is why must we pay more for energy when GRZ is the one that messed up
why is loadshedding exempt for certain politicans
why where ever HH goes my they accord that area 24 power whilst there eg. his farm in choma
should we not all be in the same boat ??
Talking about tariff increases amidst crippling power shortages is utter reckless and heartless. Government caused this by their lack of strategic planning and should be talking about cushioning people rather than putting them further ku wire. I think the UPND risks being labelled as an uncaring government, with disastrous consequences come 2026.