Dear Honorable Minister,

I am writing to express my concerns and frustration regarding the current situation facing refugees in Zambia, particularly the requirement for refugees to obtain a work permit to engage in any form of economic activity outside of their designated residential camps.

As a refugee, I am acutely aware of the unique challenges that refugees face. Refugees are individuals who, due to circumstances beyond their control, find themselves stateless and without the protection of any citizenship. As a result, we are unable to fully enjoy the rights that are otherwise accorded to all human beings. The restrictions placed upon us, including the requirement to obtain a work permit, only serve to compound these challenges.

One of the primary issues is the financial burden that this work permit requirement places on refugees. Unlike other groups, refugees do not receive financial support from either the Zambian government or the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

This raises the question: how are refugees expected to afford the cost of a work permit,which currently stands at K24,120? This amount is prohibitively expensive for most refugees, who are already struggling to meet their basic needs.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Zambian government for its support of refugees through various UN programs. I am particularly thankful for the official travel document issued to us under the Convention of 28 July 1951. However, I must bring to your attention the challenges that refugees face when traveling to other countries.

Even though we are no longer citizens of our native countries, we are still required to pay for visas as though we are Congolese, Burundian, or citizens of other countries from which we have fled. This situation raises a critical question: how can we be considered citizens of countries that have failed to protect us and to which we no longer belong?

A recent personal experience highlights these difficulties. On August 15, 2023, I was scheduled to travel to Namibia for a gospel music concert. Before my departure, I visited the Namibian Embassy in Lusaka to inquire about visa requirements. I was informed by an embassy official that, with my travel document issued by the Zambian government, I would not need a visa to enter Namibia. However, upon reaching the border, I was denied entry and told that I did indeed require a visa.

As a Congolese (DRC) refugee, obtaining a visa would have required me to visit the DRC Embassy to obtain a Procès Verbal—a document I cannot acquire because I no longer belong to the Congo. This situation left me in a difficult and frustrating position, unable to proceed with my travel plans.

In light of these concerns, I would like to make the following suggestions:

1. Reconsider the Work Permit Requirement: Given the financial constraints faced by refugees, I urge the Zambian government to reconsider the requirement for refugees to obtain a work permit in order to work outside of their residential camps.Alternatively, I propose that the work permit fee for refugees be significantly reduced or waived altogether, in recognition of the unique challenges we face.

2. Travel Document Consideration: I suggest that our current travel document be recognized and considered for the issuing country (Zambia), rather than our country of origin. This adjustment would acknowledge our stateless status and alleviate the difficulties we encounter when traveling abroad.

I believe that these changes would not only improve the lives of refugees in Zambia but also align with Zambia’s commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals,including refugees.

I respectfully request that these issues be given serious consideration, and I look forward to

your positive response.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Yours sincerely,

Amani Donkh Hubrason