The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has strongly urged the New Dawn Government to take immediate and serious action in response to a recent report by United Nations Special Rapporteurs. The report expresses grave concerns over increasing infringements on fundamental freedoms in Zambia, including allegations of arbitrary arrests, detentions, and restrictions on peaceful gatherings.

LAZ, in a statement dated August 30, 2024, expressed deep sadness over the findings of the UN report, noting that it mirrors the association’s repeated calls for government intervention to safeguard citizens’ rights. “The Constitution requires that those in power ensure the enjoyment of rights and freedoms by all citizens, not just their supporters, but also those with divergent views,” LAZ emphasized.

The report highlights a concerning pattern of violations, including charges of unlawful assembly, espionage, hate speech, and seditious practices levied against opposition leaders, parliamentarians, human rights defenders, and activists. The restrictions on gatherings, meetings, protests, and rallies have also been cited as major issues.

LAZ pointed out ongoing instances that exemplify these concerns, mentioning the cases of three youths Jason Mwanza, Chanda Chikwanka, and Ezekiel Thomas Zulu currently in police custody for merely exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to protest. “These actions are a direct affront to the rights enshrined in our Constitution’s Bill of Rights,” the statement asserted.

In alignment with the UN report’s recommendations, LAZ called on the government to “deescalate tensions by upholding constitutionally guaranteed rights, creating a safe and enabling environment for civic space, and expediting legislative reforms, including those related to the Public Order Act, the Penal Code, and the State Security Act.” Furthermore, LAZ emphasized the need for the government to ensure that state actors, including the Zambia Police Service, protect human dignity and rights.

LAZ reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all progressive remedial measures aimed at ensuring that Zambian citizens can freely enjoy their rights as guaranteed by law. The association’s statement underscores its mandate under Section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act No. 31 of the Laws of Zambia to promote the rights and liberties of citizens.