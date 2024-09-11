HH Mpaka 2030 Coordinator Bill Kapinga says the new pro Hakainde Hichilema organisation should not be compared to the Christian for Lungu which was merely mobilised by former president Lungu to abuse the Church with the sole aim of achieving his political agenda.

Mr Kapinga says HH Mpaka 2030 is totally different from Christians for Lungu.

He explained that the HH Mpaka 2030 has been assembled by individuals and organisations from a cross section of society voluntarily who share a common go of ensuring that HH secure a second term in office because he has managed to restore order in the country in the last three years that he has been in office.

“During his last three years in power HH has restored order in this country, HH is escalating development in this nation,the issue of cadres is the thing of the past in this country,marketeers are now able to trade freely without cadres storming the markets to harass them,” Mr Kapinga noted.

He further stated that the UPND administration has also embarked on infrastructure and skills development among the youths across the country using the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

He however said that despite embarking on such robust developmental projects President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration was being mercilessly and unfairly attacked by enemies of progress while those surrounding him were not doing enough to defend the President.

” Almost in every Constituency across this country, we are seen projects under CDF unless in those Constituencies whereby some Mps from PF don’t want to associate themselves with the CDF, we are seen feeder roads being worked on, we are seen schools,clinics ,health centres being built we have seen teachers houses being constructed, individuals our youths are being trained are receiving training under CDF as carpenters, drivers as welders as mechanics as electricians but unfortunately enough the U

PND as a party is not doing enough to highlight the achievements of his excellency President Hakainde Hichilema apart from that he is mercilessly and unfairly attacked left ,light and centre by detractors ,by enemies of progress while the party remains dwiii not always being steadfast to defend our President,so since we are happy with the performance of HH, we have come together to help articulate Government policies ,to help explain to the people the achievements HH is recording and also defend him from unnecessary attacks,” Mr Kapinga said.

He,additionally said that the HH Mpaka 2030 will be holding town hall meetings where Mps and Ministers will be given a platform to explain what government was doing to address various challenges the country is currently facing, such as power loadshedding, climate change, the high price of essential commodities such as mealie meal among others.