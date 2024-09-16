Chief Mailo Hands Over 204 Hectares to Century Solar Africa for Renewable Energy Project in Serenje

In a significant step towards addressing Zambia’s energy needs, Chief Mailo of Serenje District in Central Province has handed over 204 hectares of land to Century Solar Africa for the construction of solar facilities. The ambitious project is aimed at integrating solar power into the national grid, contributing to Zambia’s ongoing efforts to mitigate its energy deficit and diversify energy sources.

Chief Mailo emphasized the transformative potential of the project, stating, “This initiative will help alleviate the country’s power supply challenges while creating much-needed employment.” The project, with an estimated budget of $122 million, will be executed in phases, each lasting approximately six months and generating 25 megawatts (MW) of electricity. Once fully operational, the project is expected to produce 100 MW, providing a significant boost to the national power grid. Additionally, the project is projected to create around 900 jobs during its development.

The solar project in Serenje joins a growing list of solar energy initiatives in Zambia, which is moving towards renewable energy to reduce reliance on hydroelectric power. ZESCO, Zambia’s power utility, is also making strides in solar energy with its Chisamba Solar Project. This 100 MW project is well underway in Kafungalubala village, contributing to the government’s broader efforts to establish a more climate-resilient and sustainable energy system. Like the Serenje solar initiative, it is part of Zambia’s medium-term energy diversification strategy, which seeks to reduce dependency on traditional hydroelectric sources by harnessing solar power.

Furthermore, other major solar projects in Zambia, such as the Ultra Green Corporation’s $300 million Serenje Solar Power Plant, have laid the groundwork for significant advancements in the country’s renewable energy capacity. This particular project, launched by the Minister of Energy, aims to generate 50 MW of electricity and is expected to catalyze economic growth and energy security.

These developments align with Zambia’s strategic objective to enhance energy security, especially in light of the challenges posed by climate change, which has impacted water levels in the country’s hydroelectric dams. Solar energy presents a sustainable and resilient alternative, making Zambia less vulnerable to the effects of fluctuating water resources.

The successful implementation of these projects will not only help meet the country’s growing energy demands but also foster economic development through job creation and improved energy reliability. As Zambia continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio, the contributions of projects like Century Solar Africa’s and ZESCO’s Chisamba initiative demonstrate the country’s commitment to achieving its energy diversification goals.

With over $422 million invested in solar power across various regions, Zambia is positioning itself as a leader in renewable energy in southern Africa. This shift promises to drive the nation towards a more sustainable and energy-secure future, ensuring a stable power supply for years to come.