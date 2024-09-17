Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, has backed President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for constitutional amendments, asserting that the President’s reference to lacunae and ambiguities in the Zambian Constitution is grounded in law.

Speaking during a media briefing in Choma today, Mr. Mweetwa, who also serves as Chief Government Spokesperson, clarified that President Hichilema’s remarks during his recent address to Parliament about the need for constitutional reforms were made in good faith. He emphasized that the President’s concerns regarding gaps in the constitution were not aimed at manipulating the law but rather ensuring its smooth application.

“President Hichilema did not err when he pointed out that the Zambian Constitution contains certain lacunae that need to be addressed. His comments were not an attempt to adulterate the application of the constitution but to safeguard its integrity,” Mweetwa explained.

He specifically highlighted Article 52(6) of the Zambian Constitution as a major concern. The article grants the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) discretionary powers to cancel an election and call for fresh nominations, but it lacks specific guidelines on the timeframe within which those nominations should be held.

Mweetwa described this legal gap as “dangerous,” adding that it could negatively impact the electoral process, particularly in the event of a presidential election cancellation. He urged legal experts such as prominent lawyer John Sangwa and the Law Association of Zambia to carefully consider the legal ramifications of this article, especially if a presidential election is canceled while the general election proceeds.

“The President raised valid points on non-contentious issues that can be amended with minimal cost and meet a national consensus,” Mweetwa noted, underscoring that the government remains fully committed to holding elections in line with the current constitutional mandate, which sets the date for elections as the second Thursday of August.

Mweetwa’s remarks are seen as a response to concerns raised by some sections of society regarding potential constitutional amendments. He reassured the public that the government has no hidden agenda and is focused on addressing legal gaps to ensure a more transparent and reliable electoral process.

The debate over the constitution comes at a critical time, with legal and political stakeholders now urged to review the possible implications of Article 52(6) and other areas highlighted by the President.