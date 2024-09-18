The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has announced the expulsion of Sean Tembo, leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), and Apostle Dan Pule, leader of the Christian Democratic Party (CDP), citing violations of UKA’s core principles.

In a statement issued by UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota, the alliance’s Council of Presidents (CoP) declared that member leaders and officials are strictly prohibited from joining other political alliances. The decision is aimed at fostering unity and preventing the fragmentation of opposition efforts in addressing what they describe as the “maladministration and extreme poverty created by the UPND government.”

The alliance, which includes a coalition of opposition parties, aims to present a united front against the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in future elections. Sikota emphasized that UKA welcomes collaboration with political parties, civil society organizations, trade unions, and ordinary Zambians, but it will not tolerate members being part of multiple alliances.

Apostle Pule was singled out for his involvement with the Tonse Alliance, a separate political coalition, which led to his expulsion from UKA. “The core purpose of UKA is to reduce the number of political players and present a common strategy to the electorate. Encouraging multiple alliances only creates confusion,” Sikota said.

Sean Tembo, a prominent figure in UKA, was also removed from the alliance due to his role in promoting the Tonse Alliance and for allegedly undermining fellow UKA members. Peter Sinkamba, leader of the Green Party, was similarly dissociated from UKA.

To strengthen the alliance, the Council resolved to recruit new members from outside the participating political parties, ensuring broader support for their movement.

UKA reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with several opposition parties, including the Patriotic Front (PF), United Liberal Party (ULP), Citizens First (CF), and others, to “deliver the Zambian people from UPND misrule.”