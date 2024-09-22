President Hakainde Hichilema has commissioned the newly built Mambwe District Hospital in Malambo Constituency, Eastern Province. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to significantly improve healthcare delivery in the region, where residents have long struggled to access quality health services.



President Hichilema, speaking during the commissioning ceremony, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare to all corners of Zambia. “Our government is determined to take quality health services to all the corners of our great nation, and we are doing everything possible to improve healthcare delivery,” the President said. He also expressed gratitude to Zambia’s development partners for their support in making the hospital a reality.



The Mambwe District Hospital is part of a broader initiative by the Zambian government to enhance healthcare infrastructure across the country. President Hichilema emphasized that these new facilities would be equipped with adequate manpower through the recruitment of healthcare personnel. “We will continue to ensure that these facilities are adequately staffed to serve our people,” he added.

Earlier in the day, President Hichilema attended the Kunda Malaila Traditional Ceremony of the Kunda-speaking people in Malambo Constituency. Upon his arrival at Mfuwe International Airport, the President addressed a large crowd, thanking the people of Malambo for their steadfast support during the time his party was in opposition. He noted that the country’s current peace and stability were a result of their decision to vote for change.

“We are now living in peace after hounding out the Patriotic Front regime,” President Hichilema stated, while commending opposition Members of Parliament, including Chama South PF MP Davison Mung’andu and Chipangali MP Andrew Lubusha, for their cooperation with his government in delivering development to their constituencies.



“We are working with the opposition political party leaders to deliver development. This is what the people want to see,” the President said, emphasizing that unity and collaboration across political lines were essential for national progress.

On the issue of climate change and hunger, President Hichilema assured citizens that his government was implementing measures to mitigate the effects of drought and ensure food security. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring no Zambian dies of hunger, especially in drought-affected areas.

MP Davison Mung’andu praised the government’s free education policy, highlighting its positive impact on children in his constituency. “For the first time, many children are now back to school for free,” he said, acknowledging the many developmental projects being carried out under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Andrew Lubusha, MP for Chipangali, also expressed appreciation for the government’s intervention in addressing hunger in his district. He mentioned that the “cash for work” program had significantly helped alleviate food shortages, and the distribution of relief food by President Hichilema’s government had demonstrated a commitment to serving the people without partisan bias.

The President’s visit to Eastern Province was a one-day working tour that combined tradition and development, reflecting his administration’s broader vision of unity and national growth. As President Hichilema put it, “We are One Zambia, One Nation, One people. Together, we shall overcome the challenges before us.”

The Malaila Traditional Ceremony celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the Kunda people, while the commissioning of the hospital marked a significant milestone in improving healthcare for the people of Mambwe District.