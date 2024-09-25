By Kapya Kaoma

Am I the only one questioning the timing of President Hichilema’s call for constitutional amendments? In retrospect, I recognize some echoes of history—specifically, the 1970s when President Kaunda employed constitutional amendments to maintain his grip on power. The victims were Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe and Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula.

A similar strategy was employed in the mid-1990s. Back then, former President Kaunda expressed a desire to re-enter active politics after losing the 1991 elections to President Chiluba. Due to the extreme economic stress under the Chiluba regime, Zambians openly pleaded, “Batata bweleni, twacula.” (“Father, please come back; we are suffering “). President Kaunda announced his intention to contest the 1996 elections, inciting a wave of excitement among the populace. The atmosphere became charged with great anticipation. Sensing defeat, the then-unpopular President Chiluba was compelled to enact a constitutional amendment that effectively barred his most formidable opponent from contesting the upcoming elections. Kaunda was unjustly declared ineligible to run. As a result, President Chiluba was able to claim victory.

The unsettling reality of this history brings us back to President Hakainde Hichilema—a figure whose legacy is marred by his involvement in the infamous privatization schemes under Chiluba’s regime, which many believe resulted in the exploitation of Zambians. This heartless man bathes in Zambians’ blood—millions died while he made millions of dollars from Zambian assetts! Is it any wonder that he now seeks to amend the Constitution to eliminate the threat posed by any significant political rival in Lungu as the 2026 elections loom?

President Hichilema has openly commented on maintaining control through strategic maneuvering. He is acutely aware of the growing disdain among the populace; even the stray dogs on the streets seem to share an aversion towards a leader whose governance has left many facing dire economic hardship. Zambians have become increasingly disillusioned as they witness the chasm between Hichilema’s promises and reality. His actions signal a singular preoccupation—President Hakainde Hichilema. While he champions the ideology of conserving national resources, he maintains a lavish lifestyle, spending millions on two extravagant residences while globetrotting at will. The costs associated with his transport, the maintenance of his security details, and the daily operation of both his presidential estates have become burdensome to the national economy. He doesn’t care! But each day he commutes between and enters in his two residences is a testament to his lack of ubuntu—hundreds of children would have lived had he chosen to live Plot 1. Moreover, his incessant travels have only compounded the discontent. The man finds fulfillment in wasteful travels while the masses are starving.

As his approval ratings continue to plummet, it’s evident that Hichilema is floundering in a sea of his own deception. His only recourse to secure victory in 2026 appears to be the fabrication of another narrative—one that implores, “Give me more time.” However, people are no longer swayed by empty rhetoric. The political winds have shifted, and he is desperately beginning to feel the pressure—a situation reminiscent of the Chiluba era. Will this tactic prove effective?

Here, the use of constitutional amendments to win the 2026 elections looms large. Should the ruling party—currently in control of Parliament—choose to expedite amendments, the outcome could echo the past injustices inflicted on Zambian democracy by both President Kaunda and Chiluba.

History serves as both a lesson and a warning. The precedents set by past leaders must not be dismissed; they illustrate the dangers of political maneuvering that prioritizes power over national well-being. The unfolding drama should invite each of us to reflect on our role in safeguarding democracy. The events in Kenya, where ordinary people proved that they can hold elected officials accountable, serve as a new paradigm for African democracy.

Democratic ideals cannot be left to the selfish elected officials—at times, radical mobilization, though costly, is the only voice heard by the powerful. We must demand transparency, integrity, and genuine leadership from our elected officials.

Challenging President Hichilema to rise above the political gamesmanship of his predecessors is our patriotic duty. The stakes are higher than individual power; they encompass the future of democratic integrity and the well-being of ordinary Zambians.

The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but our collective action can steer the nation toward a more accountable and responsive government. Whether we muster the bravery to challenge deceit and demand accountability remains to be seen.