Preparations for the Lukwakwa Traditional Ceremony of the Mbunda people, set to take place from October 1 to 5, 2024, in Manyinga, are in full swing. The ceremony, a vital cultural event for the Mbunda communities of Manyinga and Kabompo Districts, celebrates the rich traditions and heritage of the people.

Amon Kalunjika, the Organizing Committee Chairperson, confirmed that efforts to ensure a successful and memorable event have been ongoing for months. “We have been working tirelessly to ensure that everything is in place,” Kalunjika stated in an interview. He emphasized that the ceremony promises to be a vibrant showcase of Mbunda culture, featuring traditional dances, food presentations, and demonstrations of tools and regalia unique to the Mbunda people.

This year’s event will see the participation of over 12 cultural groups, including one from Mitete District in the Western Province, which has already arrived in Lukwakwa to take part in the celebrations. The event will also include various sports and cultural activities, offering attendees an opportunity to immerse themselves in the depth of Mbunda traditions.

Kalunjika highlighted that the Lukwakwa Traditional Ceremony is not only a cultural celebration but also a significant platform for preserving and passing on Mbunda heritage to younger generations. The week-long event will attract visitors from across the country, fostering unity and cultural appreciation.

In addition to traditional activities, the ceremony will also serve as a platform for Mbunda people to engage with stakeholders on issues affecting their communities, including development initiatives and opportunities for growth in the region.