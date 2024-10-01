Former President Edgar Lungu, during a press conference on October 1, 2024, made serious accusations against President Hakainde Hichilema and the judiciary, alleging that they are working together to bar him from contesting the 2026 presidential election. Lungu expressed deep concern over what he termed as “orchestrated schemes hatched at State House,” with the judiciary’s participation, designed to block his political future. He pointed to recent legal petitions challenging his eligibility, which had already been settled by the Constitutional Court, and called the reopening of these cases “illegal” and a clear display of “lawlessness.”

Lungu did not mince words, accusing the petitioners of being surrogates of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND). He cited photographic evidence of these petitioners in the company of President Hichilema and his top government officials. However, Lungu’s primary concern lay in the judiciary’s alleged involvement. He claimed to have “credible information” that certain judges were either showing an interest or actively participating in the schemes to bar him from running. This, he argued, compromises the impartiality of Zambia’s courts, prompting him to file a motion for the recusal of certain judges.

“My hope is that my application for recusal will be respected,” Lungu stated, emphasizing the need for the judiciary to restore public confidence by maintaining its independence. He argued that without impartiality, the credibility of Zambia’s courts would be severely damaged.

In a broader attack on the current government, Lungu pointed to what he believes is a dangerous pattern of political interference across Zambia’s institutions. He mentioned the removal of former Director of Public Prosecutions, Lillian Shawa Siyuni, and other high-profile figures, such as the suspension of three Constitutional Court judges, as part of this disturbing trend. “These actions are undermining the rule of law and our democracy,” Lungu said, warning of the long-term damage this could do to Zambia’s democratic institutions.

Lungu also raised the alarm about alleged schemes to rig the 2026 elections, accusing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of conducting secret voter registration and National Registration Card (NRC) issuance. According to Lungu, these activities were part of a broader effort to “decimate credible opposition candidates” and pave the way for UPND to manipulate the election in their favor. He called these actions “devious schemes designed to destroy the opposition.”

In his speech, Lungu stressed the critical role that institutions like the ECZ, the judiciary, and Parliament play in ensuring a fair electoral process. He warned that the involvement of these democratic institutions in what he called “illegal and dangerous schemes” would amount to “treachery” and the complete “reversal of democratic values.” He called on Zambians to resist any efforts to compromise the integrity of the electoral process, emphasizing that the country’s democracy and peace were at stake.

“We cannot afford to sacrifice the sacrifices of our forefathers for narrow partisan interests,” Lungu said, referring to Zambia’s hard-won independence in 1964 and its transition to multi-party democracy in 1991. He accused President Hichilema of being more interested in retaining power at all costs than in solving the country’s real problems. Lungu criticized the government’s focus on political schemes rather than addressing pressing issues like “the high cost of living, rising unemployment, and the volatile exchange rate.”

Lungu also drew a stark contrast between the economic conditions at the time he left office and the current state of the nation under Hichilema’s leadership. He cited the rising prices of essential goods such as mealie-meal, fuel, and fertilizer as evidence of the government’s failure to improve the economy. “Instead of focusing on the economy, the President is engaging in cowardly political schemes,” he charged.

Towards the end of his speech, Lungu issued a direct challenge to President Hichilema, urging him to stop using underhanded tactics and face him in a fair election. “He must face me in 2026, not hide behind cowardly schemes to bar me from running,” Lungu declared, framing the upcoming election as a critical battle for Zambia’s democratic future.

The press conference has escalated political tensions in Zambia, with Lungu’s accusations raising concerns about the independence of Zambia’s institutions and the fairness of the 2026 elections. His claim that the judiciary is compromised by political influence is a serious allegation that calls into question the integrity of the electoral process. Whether these accusations will lead to further political friction or rallying among his supporters remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the road to the 2026 elections will be fraught with challenges, not only for Lungu but for Zambia’s entire democratic fabric.

below is his speech in full.

PLOTS TO BAR ME FROM STANDING ARE HATCHED FROM STATE HOUSE, SADLY IT APPEARS THE JUDICIARY IS PARTICIPATING IN THESE DIRTY SCHEMES

1st October 2024

I have chosen to make my remarks on this matter because of their importance to the life and well-being of our country.

You are aware that recently, there have been legal petitions against my eligibility to stand as a presidential candidate in both 2021 and the future.This matter has been settled by the Constitutional Court.

The re-opening of what was settled remains illegal and a clear act of lawlessness.It is now common knowledge that the petitioners are surrogates of State House and the UPND.We have all seen pictures of the petitioners with my competitor, President Hakainde Hichilema, and in many cases with his ministers, and senior UPND leaders This doesn’t bother us.

However, what bothers us is the credible information that members of the Judiciary are keen or have demonstrated interest to participate in these political and illegal schemes to bar me from participating in elections.

It is for this reason that we have raised a petition of recusal, on the need for some judges to recuse themselves, to create distance, promote the sense of impartiality and remove those perceived to have vested interest in the case.

My hopes and prayers are that there will be respect accorded to my application currently before court, to help restore confidence in the courts and the Judiciary.

The recent events where professionals have been removed and punished for doing a professional job makes very sad turn of events.

I have in mind the unconstitutional removal and harassment of the former Director of Public Prosecutions. Ms. Lillian Fulata Shawa Siyuni, the Registrar of Societies, Thandiwe Phiri-Mhende, and the recent suspension of 3 constitutional court judges among others.

All the complaint against the Judges were comprehensively dealt with, we see that the matter has been, without cause or justifications, been re-opened and the Judges stand suspended.These developments are serious, and are undermining the rule of law and our democracy.

SCHEME TO UNDERMINE THE 2026 ELECTIONS

It has become very evident that schemes designed to undermine the 2026 presidential and general elections have been heightened.

From secret issuance of NRC to the secret registration of voters. The ECZ has not bothered to publicise this exercise and has not bothered to conduct it in an open manner.

All these devious schemes are being implemented to attempt to destroy the opposition, decimate viable and credible candidates and present an opportunity for the UPND to steal the 2026 election.

Our call is that the participation of democratic institutions such Parliament, Judiciary and the Electoral Commission of Zambia in these illegal and dangerous schemes being perpetrated by State House would amount to the act of treachery and reversal to our democratic values and the democracy we constantly all aspire to achieve.These actions are threatening national security and our cherished peace.

We make this call, to Zambians, who are the real custodians of both our peace and security, that democratic dividends earned so far must not be lost.

Both our independence in 1964 and our democracy in 1991, were hard-fought for and the sacrifices made by our forefathers must NEVER be sacrificed at the alter of political expedience and narrow partisan interests being perpetrated as being by President Hichilema.

Instead of focusing on the numerous challenges and crises facing our country such as load-shedding, high cost of living, poverty unemployment, lack of economic opportunity, volatile exchange rate, rising debt and rising inflation and the economic collapse that we face, President Hichilema is engaged in schemes to retain power at all cost, even at the expense of destroying our democracy and the rule of law.

What did he find when he assumed office? What was the price of mealie-meal? Fuel? Electricity? Fertiliser?cooking oil? sugar?

To win elections, one must work for the people and the economy of the country. One must NOT plot to retain power against the will of the people.

He must face me and should desist to use cowardly and dirty political schemes to bar my participation in the elections.

Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

ZAMBIA’S SIXTH PRESIDENT

PATRIOTIC FRONT