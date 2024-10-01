Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President, Given Lubinda, has been acquitted by the Lusaka Magistrate Court in a case where he was accused of failing to surrender a diplomatic passport and holding multiple passports.

Lusaka Resident Magistrate Kawama Mwanfuli ruled that the state failed to establish a prima facie case against Mr. Lubinda. In her judgment, Magistrate Mwanfuli stated that none of the three state witnesses provided evidence to prove that Mr. Lubinda had refused or failed to return the diplomatic passport after his tenure as Justice Minister.

The court further found that Mr. Lubinda had, in fact, surrendered his diplomatic passport following the 2021 General Election, as evidenced in the proceedings.

With the ruling, the charges against Mr. Lubinda have been dismissed, and he has been cleared of any wrongdoing.