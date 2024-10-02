At least 14 houses have collapsed in Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Mbala district following heavy rains experienced yesterday.

Both Chief Mwamba and Mwamba Ward Councilor Jackson Simbeye have confirmed to the Zambia News and Information Services in Mbala.

Chief Mwamba named the affected villages as Kapaso, Samson, and Kakozya and that the heavy rains experienced yesterday lasted for over two hours.

And Mwamba Ward Councillor Jackson Simbeye said he has reported the incident to the District Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DDMMU).

Mr Simbeye has since called on well-wishers to come to the aid of the affected.

The Zambia Meteorological Department yesterday predicted rainfall activities in most parts of Northwestern Province including the northern parts of Luapula, and Northern provinces starting yesterday.