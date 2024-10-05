The FAZ Disciplinary Committee has ruled that Maestro United Zambia Football Club midfielder Kelvin Mwanza returns to the club following a protracted legal dispute that has kept him off the pitch since the beginning of the season.

During its sitting, the full bench of the Disciplinary Committee overruled the decision of the Player Status Committee that had directed that the player was free to move to a new destination if he so wished.

“Our decision is a simple one in view of the evidence adduced before us. The Complainants have failed to prove their case, and we forthwith rule in favour of the Respondent. Kelvin Mwanza belongs to Maestro FC as regards ownership,”read part of the judgment.

“We thus order the immediate return of the Player Kelvin Mwanza to his parent Club, Maestro FC where he has an existing legally binding contract following its extension or renewal. If there are any other formalities that the two parties may wish to fulfill, they are at liberty to do so based on their existing legal relationship.”

Mwanza’s agent Lameck Sifeku reported FC MUZA to the Player Status and Transfer Committee following the Mazabuka based side’s refusal to release the player to Power Dynamos after his contract had allegedly expired on July 31.

The Player Status and Transfer Committee referred the matter to the Disciplinary Committee with the recommendation that the player be allowed to move.

However, the Disciplinary Committee re-examined the case and found that the player had entered into a new contract, with the club honouring its obligations which the players signed off. Maestro United presented evidence of the payments under the new contract the player agreed to but had not signed.

Both parties made appearances before the Disciplinary Committee and made their submissions.

The Disciplinary Committee acknowledged that the Player Status and Transfer Committee made a decision in the absence of the Maestro United response which never ‘turned up’ at their desk.FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says he was happy that a decision had finally been made on the matter.

“It is good that a decision has been made on this matter as well as others. We always encourage our judicial bodies to dispose of these matters quickly to avoid inconveniencing aggrieved parties like players,” Kamanga says.

All parties have a right of appeal to a higher body where they are dissatisfied

with the decision of the lower organ.

