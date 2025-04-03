Lusaka, Zambia – For years, foreign architectural firms have been quietly working on major construction projects in Zambia, sidestepping local regulations and shutting out Zambian professionals. That era is over. The Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA) has banned three foreign firms with immediate effect, declaring their activities illegal and warning that anyone associated with them risks arrest and prosecution.

The firms Design Partnership, SLT Architects, and Pattichides and Partners have been operating without proper authorization while handling projects for Hungry Lion, Shoprite, and Ocean Basket. Despite repeated instructions from ZIA to form joint ventures with local architects, these companies continued to work independently in violation of the Zambia Institute of Architects Act No. 36 of 1995, Chapter 442 of the Laws of Zambia. Their refusal to comply has now led to a complete ban on their operations.

The crackdown is more than just a regulatory move,it is a direct order to halt all ongoing projects linked to these firms. ZIA has declared all active construction sites associated with them as crime scenes, and the Zambia Police have been instructed to arrest any personnel still working under these banned firms. The National Council for Construction (NCC) has also been called upon to immediately shut down all projects using unauthorized foreign architectural designs.

What is even more alarming is how these firms were allowed to operate in the first place. ZIA has uncovered disturbing evidence that foreigners with little or no English proficiency were granted work permits, raising serious questions about how these permits were approved. In some cases, so-called “architects” couldn’t even communicate in English,yet they were in charge of designing major structures in Zambia.

This has placed immense pressure on both the Ministry of Local Government and the Department of Immigration, which now face demands to investigate how these work permits were issued. ZIA officials have not ruled out the possibility that corruption or negligence played a role, allowing these firms to continue operating despite being in clear violation of the law.

The impact of this decision will be felt across the construction sector, with major projects facing sudden disruptions. Will Hungry Lion, Shoprite, and Ocean Basket comply with ZIA’s directive and switch to local architects, or will they challenge the decision? The response from these corporations will determine how smoothly this transition unfolds or whether it leads to further confrontation.

ZIA has also issued a stern warning to foreign investors planning construction projects in Zambia. Any foreign company looking to develop property in the country must comply with local regulations, including working alongside registered Zambian architects. Those who attempt to bypass the law will face immediate sanctions.

For local architects, this move is being hailed as a long-overdue victory. Many professionals have spent years competing unfairly against foreign firms that operated outside legal structures, taking up high-value contracts while local experts were sidelined. Now, with enforcement tightening, there is hope that Zambian professionals will finally get the recognition and opportunities they deserve.

While this ban marks a major turning point, questions remain about how many other foreign firms might be violating Zambian laws in the same way. ZIA’s decision sends a strong message that the era of unchecked foreign dominance in the country’s architectural sector is coming to an end. The next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether this crackdown is the start of a larger reform effort or just an isolated action.

What is certain is that Zambia is no longer turning a blind eye. Authorities are watching, and enforcement is here to stay.