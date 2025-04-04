The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) expresses deep concern over the alarming rise in cases of rape and defilement of children in our country. These acts are not only criminal but also represent a grave violation of human rights and dignity against the most vulnerable among us, women and children. They inflict lasting trauma on victims and erode the moral fabric of our society.

LAZ joins the Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) and other stakeholders in strongly condemning these heinous crimes and calls for urgent and decisive action from the Police Service. We urge law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts in investigating and prosecuting perpetrators, ensuring that justice is swift and uncompromising. The laws governing sexual offenses must be strictly enforced, with no room for leniency or impunity.

Victims of defilement and rape require protection, legal assistance, and psycho-social support to recover from the harm inflicted upon them. We call on the Government to provide safe spaces and comprehensive care for survivors through the Victim Support Unit (VSU) under the Zambia Police Service. Furthermore, there should be enhanced collaboration between the VSU and the National Prosecution Authority to ensure cases are properly documented and prepared for court.

As an Association committed to justice, LAZ also recognizes the need for legislative and institutional reforms to enhance deterrence. There must be a concerted effort to expedite sexual violence cases in the courts and ensure that offenders receive the maximum penalties under the law. This can be achieved through, for example, the creation of specialized courts to handle sexual violence cases with greater efficiency, sensitivity and expertise.

LAZ also recognizes that focusing solely on punishment and justice is not enough. We call on citizens to get involved in arresting this unfortunate scourge. As a nation, let us prioritize a well-rounded approach by implementing mechanisms that reinforce our national values of morality, ethics and human dignity, as outlined in Article 8 of the Constitution, to prevent these crimes and foster a society built on respect and accountability.

LAZ remains resolute and committed to providing support to women and children through its flagship Legal Aid Institution, the National Legal Aid Clinic for Women (NLACW). NLACW provides support to victims of defilement and rape by providing legal advice, and guidance on reporting cases, court procedures, and victims’ rights. The NLACW also provides support to victims in obtaining protection orders where necessary.

This press release on a matter touching on the rights and liberties of citizens, particularly women and children, has been issued in furtherance of the LAZ’s mandate under Section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act, Chapter 31 of the Laws of Zambia.