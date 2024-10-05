Government says it will continue supporting capacity-building programs to strengthen Organizations representing persons with albinism, in order to aid their advocacy for rights of persons with Albinism.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba who was represented by Senior Social Welfare officer Shishe Mwale , said government is implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) aimed at creating a framework that will ensure protection, access to education, and health services for persons with albinism.

Ms Mwamba was speaking during the launch of an Albinism Project under the theme “Out Of The Shadow For Good,”

“Government will work closely with Cheshire Homes and other stakeholders to ensure the NAP is fully aligned with National policies,” said Ms Mwamba.

The minister observed that persons with albinism are often subjected to harmful myths, violence, lack of access to education, healthcare and employment opportunities.