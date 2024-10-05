Saturday, October 5, 2024
ColumnsFeature Politics

Why I support the decision of ConCourt judges to remain on Lungu’s eligibility case

By Chief Editor
By Sishuwa Sishuwa

On 3 October 2024, three judges of Zambia’s Constitutional Court dismissed former president Edgar Lungu’s application for them to recuse themselves from hearing and determining his eligibility case. In this interview with Diamond TV Zambia, I explain why the decision by justices Margaret Munalula, Maria Kawimbe, and Arnold Shilimi was sound: the application was based on a weak and speculative argument with insufficient evidence. The threshold for recusal is high. It is not enough to make wild allegations in order to displace the presumption of impartiality.

