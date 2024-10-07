President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s dedication to working closely with traditional leaders to foster development in Zambia. During his speech at the Umutomolo Traditional Ceremony of the Namwanga people in Nakonde district, the President emphasized that traditional leaders play a crucial role in the country’s development agenda. His address highlighted the importance of strong partnerships between the government and local leadership, a key pillar in driving progress across Zambia’s diverse regions.

President Hichilema underscored that development must be built on the foundation of peace and stability. He stressed that instability has far-reaching consequences that hinder the effective implementation of development initiatives. Without peace, efforts to uplift communities, expand infrastructure, or create economic opportunities are inevitably compromised. He urged that all stakeholders, including traditional leaders, prioritize stability to ensure that development programs achieve their intended goals.

The President expressed his deep honor at attending this year’s Umutomolo Traditional Ceremony of the esteemed Namwanga-speaking people in Muchinga Province. He acknowledged the vibrant event as a beautiful showcase of Winamwanga culture—an integral part of the shared heritage of all Zambians. He also extended sincere gratitude to Her Royal Highness, Chieftainess Waitwika, for the invitation to officiate a ceremony that highlights such a rich cultural tradition. The ceremony not only celebrates tradition but also serves as a platform for reinforcing national unity and development efforts.

President Hichilema noted with pride the solidarity displayed by other Royal Highnesses from across the country who attended the historic event. He emphasized that this unity among traditional leaders is essential, as the government’s development agenda is grounded in peace, security, and cooperation. The shared vision between government and local leadership will be crucial in driving the country’s progress forward.

In his address, the President called on traditional leaders to take an active role in ensuring that government resources, such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), are allocated and used efficiently within their chiefdoms. The CDF, designed to enhance grassroots development, plays a pivotal role in the equitable distribution of resources to underdeveloped and rural areas. By putting traditional authorities at the forefront of local development efforts, the government aims to build a more inclusive framework for community improvement.

The President reiterated the government’s commitment to working alongside traditional leaders to promote cultural ceremonies like Umutomolo as potential tourist attractions. This, he said, would not only preserve cultural heritage but also boost local economies by attracting visitors to these culturally significant events. He emphasized that the Waitwika Chiefdom holds an important place in Zambia’s tourism landscape, being home to notable sites such as the historic Zwangendaba gravesite and Mwenzo Mission.

In recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit of the people in the Chiefdom, President Hichilema commended this year’s bumper maize harvest. He urged farmers to take advantage of the raised floor price of maize, with the Food Reserve Agency increasing it from K280 to K330. This, he added, reflects the government’s dedication to ensuring fair prices for farmers and supporting agricultural development in rural areas.

The Umutomolo Traditional Ceremony, where the President delivered his remarks, is a vibrant cultural celebration of the Namwanga people. It not only serves as a platform to showcase rich traditions but also provides an avenue for discussions on pressing socio-economic issues. By attending the ceremony, President Hichilema reaffirmed his respect for Zambia’s traditional institutions and their indispensable role in the nation’s development trajectory.

The President’s message comes at a critical time when the government is working to streamline the CDF to ensure it brings meaningful change at the local level. Recent months have seen steps to expand the CDF budget, intending to provide greater financial support to development projects that address local needs, such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare. However, there have been concerns about how these funds are managed and whether they are directed toward genuine community advancement. President Hichilema’s call to traditional leaders is seen as a clear directive that accountability and transparency must be upheld in every chiefdom.

As Zambia continues its development journey, President Hichilema’s vision of collaboration between the government and traditional authorities represents a pragmatic approach to addressing the country’s diverse challenges. His administration’s focus on peace, stability, cultural promotion, and responsible management of resources like the CDF signals a commitment to inclusive and sustainable development for all Zambians. Through this partnership, the government aims to create a future where every region, no matter how remote, can experience tangible growth and prosperity.