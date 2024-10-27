Government wishes to inform the Nation that there has been a disruption of signal on a number of channels affecting customers on GOtv, DStv and DStv Stream across Africa.

The signal disruption has been caused by a breakdown in the Intelsat 33e satellite in geostationary orbit (GEO).

In Zambia, on the GOtv platform, 6 sites out of 11 were totally down. 5 were recovered by Tuesday and 6 are being worked on and will soon be recovered.

Technical people from Multichoice Africa are in the country and have so far managed to recover 4 of the 6 sites; Kabwe, Solwezi, Kafue and Choma. Kasama and Chipata sites are expected to be restored tomorrow, October 27, 2024. Further, all issues on DStv have since been resolved and DStv remains fully operational.

Also, Multi choice has since assured All GOtv customers in the affected sites that had active subscription of compensation accordingly.

Government regrets this inconvenience and will ensure that relevant authorities work towards a speedy resumption of services.

Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information and Media