On Sunday, Emmanuel Mwamba hosted former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu on his podcast. As usual ba Lungu was at his best indulging in gossip and using vulgar and inappropriate language which is obviously beneath someone that once occupied the highest office in our land as Republican President! Throughout the course of the interview, he kept on saying things like ifyabuloshi (witchcraft), ifyabupuba (total stupidity) and ubuloshi (witchcraft) etc. Isn’t this the same gentleman that wanted to fish out juju from one of the inner pockets of his jacket and use it on HH at a meeting facilitated by Rupiah Banda just after the elections when he attempted to cling on to power?

Ba Lungu also questioned the logic behind celebrating the life and times of Micheal Sata at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross instead of St. Ignatius Catholic Church where he belonged.

“Everyone knows you’re Catholic,” wondered ba Lungu. “How can you be remembered in the Jehovah’s witnesses’ hall or Seventh Day Adventist church?”

As if on cue, his vice-president Given Lubinda immediately summoned a media briefing late in the night with the usual suspects in tow – Raphael Nakachinda and Emmanuel Mwamba. He declared that the requiem mass for the 10th memorial anniversary of Sata’s passing will be held at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus, and profusely thanked the Catholic Church for agreeing to host the same.

“I am therefore appealing to friends, relatives and PF members to turn up for the event in their green attire in large numbers,” said bo Lubinda.

It’s quite distressful, infuriating and heart-wrenching to see ba Lungu’s PF faction desperately try to hijack…….nay, abuse the Michael Sata memorial ceremony to gain cheap political mileage. And to see that the Catholic church is somehow complicit in the confusion surrounding such an auspicious occasion is very unfortunate…..very disappointing, indeed. The Church is expected to heal the land…..to actually spearhead reconciliation and unity in the nation as opposed to dividing us.

Sata’s widow, mama Christine Kaseba has clarified that the family had written to government requesting them to organise the 10th memorial anniversary.

“As a family, we wrote to the government to organise the memorial and it is only befitting to go with the programme. That is the family stance,” she stated. ” In my understanding, we were told that we would have mass on November 2. Now I don’t know why we want to be confrontation!”

Given this background, will the Catholic Church, particularly Archibishop Alick Banda who is known to be a PF sympathiser allow himself to be used by bitter and disgruntled politicians to ferment anarchy and trouble in the land? What is the PF really trying to achieve?

Chanda Kasolo, a senior member of the Sata family is equally in agreement with mama Kaseba. He shares the following:

“Regarding the 10th memorial for MCS, the family is non political on this. We wish to remember our relative in a positive and Christian manner. It has to be stated that there is a protocol at Cabinet Office which mandates the government of the day, to organise memorial day for late Presidents as follows: 1st anniversary, and then anniversaries every five years after death. Therefore, this government is well within its rights to organise the tenth anniversary.”

In the same breath, prominent Lusaka lawyer, Dickson Jere has stated that the policy regarding the manner memorial ceremonies for the former heads of state must be conducted, as described by Kasolo, was introduced by former president Rupiah Banda. Accordingly, President Hichilema officiated at the 1st memorial service of the late Banda. The second one was obviously a small affair organised by the family; the President didn’t attend. The 10th memorial anniversary of RB will be celebrated at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross and whoever will be President at the time whether from SP, UNIP, FDD, Green party, UPND or MMD will have no choice but to officiate.

It’s great pity that ba Lungu can choose to mislead the general public that President Hichilema doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near the ceremony simply because he did not see eye-to-eye with Sata. We’ve to abide by the law and the law requires him to officiate at the 10th memorial anniversary of the King Cobra!

And naimwe ba Catholic, you can do better; it’s shocking that you can choose to take sides in this matter. Where do we normally observe functions of such magnitude – we’ve in mind our former presidents. Kenneth Kaunda belonged to UCZ; Frederick Chiluba was a ‘pente’ whereas Levy Mwanawasa was Baptist; have you ever heard of these churches conniving with the opposition and brewing storms in tea cups that they should be the only ones to host memorial ceremonies? Let’s learn to be fair and just for once and for all.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

National Coordinator – HH Mpaka 2031People’s Alliance