Drama in the Land of Work and Joy, Fashioned by God’s Own Hand

Indeed, one land and one nation is our cry, dignity and peace ‘neath Zambia’s sky… And here begins the story, one that brings together the hopes, contradictions, and ever-evolving dramas of our beloved Zambia. This is the land where even the unexpected events no longer surprise us, but, at times, make us chuckle in disbelief.

Today, a scene unfolded that only Zambia could serve up: a gathering of the late President Michael Sata’s supporters, led by former President Edgar Lungu himself, was barred from paying respects at his grave. Police stood at the ready around the burial site, “protecting” it, as if somehow, Sata’s resting place might become a political stage in itself. The irony here is rich Lungu, a man who had once walked the very corridors of power, was now kept at a respectful distance from the grave of his former colleague and mentor, by none other than the administration that once criticized Sata while he was alive.

Zambia’s Landscape: Drama and Irony on Repeat

It’s hard to ignore the vast contrast between the ideals of unity and respect in our national anthem and what’s unfolding in the political realm. As Zambians, we’ve seen everything: from drought-stricken farmers with no farm inputs, to sudden decisions to export what maize reserves we had left. And then there’s the Kariba Dam, Zambia’s great water lifeline, which now runs dry, adding a new level of uncertainty as citizens wonder if the dam will soon be unable to power their homes completely . In a country as rich in resources as it is in contradictions, Zambians are learning to navigate an ever-complicated landscape where challenges seem to morph as fast as the political alliances do.

And just when things couldn’t get more complex, Zambia gave us the saga of two presidents, both laying claim to leadership of the same political party. If having two leaders wasn’t enough to keep political analysts busy, we also had the curious case of politician Jay Banda, who seemed to have vanished off the radar without a trace. Rumors about his whereabouts swirled, with everyone speculating about his sudden disappearance like a plot twist in a detective novel. Add to that the surreal moment of police officers encircling a presidential burial site, where former allies were blocked from paying their respects an act that underscores how quickly today’s allies can become tomorrow’s rivals.

But it’s not all sombre: Zambian society has been treated to some entertaining and often baffling spectacles. Just a few days ago, Chief Mpezeni, the revered traditional leader, took to the podium to scold government officials, declaring that their promises to the people were wearing thin. Meanwhile, nine Members of Parliament who had previously been ousted managed to find their way back to the National Assembly, thanks to a High Court ruling. To say that Zambian politics is unpredictable would be putting it mildly; even seasoned political analysts admit they’re often left scratching their heads, yet deeply entertained.

A Lawyer’s Twist: The Questionable Judicial Complaints Commission

And now, just when we thought we’d seen every twist and turn, a new chapter unfolds. Lusaka lawyer Tresford Chali has lodged a petition in the Constitutional Court challenging the recent dismissal of three judges from the Constitutional Court. These judges, Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga, and Palan Mulonda, were shown the door based on recommendations by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC). But here’s where things get interesting. Chali’s argument is that the JCC had no authority to make such recommendations in the first place.

In his petition, Chali points out that only one member of the JCC has ever actually served as a judge, making the commission’s qualifications for judging other judges, well, highly debatable. The 2016 Constitution’s amendments left a gap: the original requirement for a panel of three qualified judges to review cases against other judges was omitted. In Chali’s view, the current JCC members were acting beyond their mandate when they recommended that these three judges be dismissed.

Who Watches the Watchmen?

The argument Chali is making speaks to a broader issue in Zambian governance: Who holds power to oversee the overseers? And more importantly, how can we ensure that those given power to judge others are, themselves, accountable? Without the required legal oversight, it’s like putting the fox in charge of the henhouse. And in this case, Chali is suggesting that the JCC lacks the legal qualifications to make the critical decisions it has been making.

With his petition, Chali seeks to nullify the JCC’s recommendations, questioning the validity of its October 20, 2024, report that led to the dismissal of the three judges. His case argues that without proper qualifications or mandate, the commission’s decision-making power is questionable at best, invalid at worst. The Constitutional Court, recognizing the weight of these arguments, has scheduled a status conference for November 4, 2024, to prepare for what promises to be a highly anticipated hearing.

Zambia’s Story: Ever Changing, Ever United

It’s undeniable: Zambia’s political landscape keeps evolving in ways that are as entertaining as they are perplexing. We are a nation that blends irony with sincerity, and every plot twist reminds us of the importance of unity — a unity sometimes strained by the very leaders who pledge to uphold it.

Through it all, Zambians remain steadfast, calling for integrity, respect, and accountability from their leaders. Even as the country navigates its latest courtroom dramas and political theatrics, Zambians continue to look to one another for the values that truly matter: hard work, faith, and a resilient hope for peace.

Indeed, this is the land of work and joy, where unity is not just an anthem’s refrain but a way of life. Zambia’s story, a blend of the strange, the noble, and the unpredictable, continues to unfold, reminding us that beneath the spectacle, we are one land and one nation, standing under Zambia’s sky in search of dignity, peace, and the ever-elusive promise of progress.

By Chinyama Lupili